COVID-19 cases rise in India as migrant workers return home from cities

Migrant workers from other states line up to board buses for their onward journey by train to their destination in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP)
Updated 35 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

  • Expert predicts an ‘avalanche of cases’ with an uptick from July to August
NEW DELHI: Almost two months after imposing a nationwide lockdown, India is witnessing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, which experts attribute to more than 3 million migrant workers returning from major cities to their home states.

In the eastern state of Bihar, for example, at least 2 million migrant laborers are expected to return from across the country over the next few months.

According to data released by the Bihar government on Monday, out of 835 migrant workers who were tested on their return from Delhi, one in every four tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of COVID- 19 cases in Bihar jumped to 1,500 on Wednesday — an increase of more than 700 from the previous Friday.

“We feared that the return of migrant workers to the state would cause a spurt in the cases,” a Health Ministry official, who asked to remain anonymous, told Arab News on Wednesday.

“Those laborers who are returning from different states are being put into quarantine, and the government is trying hard to make sure the virus does not spread to the villages,” he added.

In a surprise decision on Wednesday, the Bihar government removed the main spokesperson and the health secretary, Sanjay Kumar, from his post as COVID-19 cases in the state rose.

Until May 18, the state had tested 8,337 people who had come from outside the state, of whom 651 tested positive.

According to a rough estimate, the eastern state of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh account for at least 3 million migrant workers across the country. 

As industrial units and construction activities across the country shut down after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown on March 24, millions of workers were rendered jobless and homeless. 

Many of them started walking back to their native states hundreds of kilometers away. 

Since early May, the government has been running special trains from different parts of the country to transport these “daily-wage” workers home. But a fortnight on, thousands are still stranded in Delhi.

“It’s an unprecedented situation and a humanitarian crisis of great magnitude,” the Delhi-based NGO Ajeevika Bureau said in a statement to Arab News.

Some analysts have criticized the way the central government implemented the lockdown.

“You cannot blame people for the crisis. The government introduced lockdown without planning, and the result is the chaos that we are seeing. This was the fear earlier: That if the migrant workers return, it will lead to an escalation in cases. That fear is coming true,” Gaya-based political analyst Pawan Pratyay told Arab News.

“So far, the poorer states like Bihar have been safe. But the return of the migrants at this stage makes the whole population nervous,” Pratyay added.

Currently, India is seeing around 5,500 new COVID-19 cases every day. On Wednesday, the total number of cases passed 106,000 and there have been 3,500 deaths.

“If the government wanted, they could have done things differently and planned the lockdown well and contained the spread of the cases. It was an unplanned, hurried exercise. It was more of a political decision than a decision based on the advice of epidemiologists, ” Professor T Jacob John of the Indian Academy of Science told Arab News.

“I see an avalanche of cases in India and the peak period might be from the first week of July to the second week of August,” he added.

LONDON: The British government has reversed a decision to exclude low-paid foreign NHS workers from a COVID-19 bereavement scheme after an emotional plea from a Syrian refugee.

Hassan Akkad, who works as a hospital cleaner in London, said he felt “stabbed in the back” after learning his family would be excluded from a scheme that granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK to relatives of NHS staff who died from the disease.

Within hours of his video being published, the home secretary, Priti Patel, reversed the policy, saying the scheme would apply to all foreign NHS staff. 

 

 

Akkad took on the cleaning job at Whipps Cross Hospital in March because he wanted to help during the pandemic and thank the community that made him feel at home. 

In his video, however, he said he felt betrayed and made a tearful appeal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change the policy. 

“I’ve been really enjoying the clapping that you and your fellow ministers in the government do every week,” the 32-year-old said.

“Today, however, I felt betrayed, stabbed in the back. I felt shocked to find out that you’ve decided, your government decided, to exclude myself and my colleagues who work as cleaners and porters and social care workers, who are all on minimum wage, you’ve decided to exclude us from the bereavement scheme.

“So if I die fighting coronavirus my partner isn’t allowed an indefinite leave to remain. This is your way of saying thank you to us?”

Akkad said he hoped Johnson would listen to his plea because he now saw a “different Boris” to the one who went into hospital intensive care last month after contracting COVID-19.

Announcing the change, Patel said the scheme would be extended to NHS support staff and social care workers.

 

 

“Every death in this crisis is a tragedy, and sadly some NHS support staff and social care workers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of saving the lives of others,” she said.

“When I announced the introduction of the bereavement scheme in April, I said we would continue to work across government to look at ways to offer further support. Today we are extending the scheme to NHS support staff and social care workers.”

The decision to exclude the lower income foreign workers was condemned by labour unions.

More than 170 NHS staff have died during the pandemic, with many of the victims coming from ethnic minorities.

Akkad has lived in London for four years. Footage of this harrowing journey to the UK was part of a documentary series Exodus: Our Journey to Europe, which won BAFTA and International Emmy awards.

