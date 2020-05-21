You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan imposes three-day lockdown with resurgence of coronavirus cases

Jordan imposes three-day lockdown with resurgence of coronavirus cases

Jordan reported 23 new more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its caseload to 672. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zzpey

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan imposes three-day lockdown with resurgence of coronavirus cases

  • Lockdown violators will be fined anywhere between 100 and 500 Jordanian dinars
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan is imposing a three-day lockdown starting Thursday midnight after a resurgence in coronavirus infections, which the government aims to address and to control with the Eid Al-Fitr holiday just around the corner.

“The crisis cell in the National Center for Security and Crisis Management …. decided to amend the measures taken during the period of Eid Al-Fitr, based on the developments of the epidemiological situation of the Kingdom during the past days,” state news agency Petra reported.
Jordan reported 23 new more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its caseload to 672.

“In light of developments in the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections significantly during the past days, the need to increase the efforts of epidemiological investigation teams, the need to limit gatherings and contact between individuals, and take the necessary measures for achieving physical distancing,” Amjad Adaileh, the Minister of State for Media Affairs, said.

Lockdown violators will be fined anywhere between 100 and 500 Jordanian dinars, he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

Related

Middle-East
Jordan completes second phase of repatriation flights amid coronavirus pandemic
Middle-East
Jordan eases lockdown, public sector to return to work on May 26

UAE confirms 941 new coronavirus cases

Updated 12 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

UAE confirms 941 new coronavirus cases

  • Country’s coronavirus caseload is now at 26,004
Updated 12 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE health authorities have confirmed 941 new coronavirus cases, the highest overnight figures so far, as the Emirates continued its expanded testing among residents and citizens.

The country’s caseload is now at 26,004 after the new cases were detected from the additional 43,732 tests that have been undertaken, state news agency WAM reported.

The coronavirus-related death toll also rose by six overnight, taking the total number of deaths to 233, Dr. Amna Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi, the government spokesperson, said in the report.

UAE authorities earlier modified the timings of the National Disinfection Program to 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. previously, and also limited mall operating hours as part of the country’s intensified effort to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

“We take into consideration the readiness of various sectors to receive the public and ensure their safety, especially retail outlets and shopping malls,” Dr. Saif Juma Al-Dhaheri, spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said.

“We must ensure a balance between business continuity and public safety needs.”

“It is incumbent on everyone to abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures during Eid, as any violations will have an adverse effect on the entire society,” Dr. Dhaheri said, and added that violators would be subject to penalty and disciplinary action.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

Related

Middle-East
UAE company develops rapid COVID-19 testing technology
Middle-East
UAE reports 873 new coronavirus infections

Latest updates

Jordan imposes three-day lockdown with resurgence of coronavirus cases
UAE confirms 941 new coronavirus cases
LIVE: Global community eases into normality amid coronavirus pandemic
In Baghdad’s new Ramadan rhythm, calls to pray and keep COVID-19 away
Rights groups slam Singapore’s ‘callous’ use of Zoom app in handing down death sentence

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.