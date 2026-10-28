NAIROBI: A journalism watchdog on Wednesday urged the release of a Somaliland journalist detained without trial or charges for almost a week.

The breakaway region of Somalia runs its own affairs and is widely seen as more stable and democratic than the rest of the country, though it has so far only been recognized by Israel.

But the Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) said Somaliland’s record on media rights was poor.

The press watchdog is calling for the release of Abdirahman Mohamed Ege, held in detention since October 22, after it said he interviewed a potential Somalia presidential candidate, Abdiqadir Sharay, on October 15.

Somalia will hold elections in May next year.

CPJ Africa head Muthoki Mumo said Ege had “committed no crime, and the fact that he has been arrested for doing his job is a worrying sign that Somaliland authorities do not respect press freedom.”

He urged his release, “unconditionally and without delay.”

Local media reported Ege was arrested on October 16 and then detained after being summoned to the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters on October 22.

Ege had been questioned over the interview with Sharay, according to his employer Horn Cable TV’s deputy chairperson, Abdikarim Saed Salah, who spoke with CPJ after visiting him in detention.

The CPJ said it had contacted the authorities and the police, but received no response.

Officials detained another journalist, Abdiqani Hussein Abokor, earlier this year.

Abokor has been held without charge since August 29, with the CPJ urging his release.