Active shooter at Texas naval air station ‘neutralized’

One security force member was injured in the events that unfolded in the early morning hours at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. (AP Photo)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

  • Naval Air Station Corpus Christi said in a post on Facebook that the station remained on lockdown and the scene was not ‘clear’
  • The local police department on its Facebook page said that both gates to the base were shut and asked residents to ‘avoid the area entirely’
WASHINGTON: The US Navy said on Thursday an active shooter at its Corpus Christi naval air station in Texas had been “neutralized,” with one security force member injured in the events that unfolded in the early morning hours.
“Naval Security Forces at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning,” said the US Navy Information Office in a statement.
“The shooter has been neutralized. One Security Force member is injured,” it said, without providing details.
The station itself said in a post on Facebook that the station remained on lockdown and the scene was not “clear,” urging personnel not to move around unless cleared to do so.
The local police department on its Facebook page said that both gates to the base were shut and asked residents to “avoid the area entirely.”
At the same time, Texas A&M University, located nearby, asked any students on campus to remain indoors and away from windows. The Navy said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was en route and that state and local law enforcement was on the scene.
Late last year, a Saudi gunman killed three US sailors in an attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, just days after a US sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.

'I thought we would be safe here' - father pays tribute to murdered Lebanese student

Updated 17 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

  • Police have arrested 11 people as part of the investigation into the killing of Aya Hachem
  • Refugee Ismail Hachem says his dreams have been destroyed by the murder
LONDON: The father of a Lebanese student murdered in a drive-by shooting in northern England said he thought his family would be safe in the UK.

Aya Hachem, 19, was killed when she was shot in the chest as she went to buy groceries in Blackburn on Sunday.

Police have arrested 11 people as part of the investigation into the killing, eight of whom are suspected of her murder. 

A court on Thursday granted police extra time to question three men who were arrested on Tuesday.

Detectives said Aya, who was studying law at university and planned to become a solicitor, was not the intended target.

Her father Ismail, who arrived with his family in the UK as a refugee from Lebanon about 10 years ago, said his dreams have been destroyed by his daughter’s death.

“I think I would be safe here... in this small town. No big problems,” he told the BBC. “All my dreams (were) Aya. Everything Aya.

“She had big dreams, she helped many people. Anywhere, everybody liked Aya. But we lost Aya, my family lost Aya.”

Aya Hachem was in the second year of her law degree at Salford University when she was killed. (Lancashire Police)

He described how he had been trying to call Aya, the eldest of his four children, when she did not return home from the supermarket.

When he went searching for her, he an area had been cordoned off but was unaware it was the scene of her murder. 

Police officers then came to his house and told him and his wife that Aya had died.

Aya, who was studying at Salford University, was a trustee for the Children’s Society.

Tributes have been paid from across the community, including from her former teachers.

Aya Hachem was in the second year of her law degree at Salford University when she was killed. (Lancashire Police)

 

