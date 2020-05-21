Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s West Bank annexation plans

You are here

Construction workers build new houses in the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba, in the occupied West Bank. (AFP/File)
  • Saudi foreign ministry said it opposes anything that hinders the peace process
  • Kingdom supports Palestinian right to establish independent state.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it rejected Israel’s pledge to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

The foreign ministry stressed the Kingdom’s “condemnation of any unilateral decisions and any violation of legitimate international decisions.”

It also said it opposed anything that hinders the peace process to achieve stability in the region.

Israel’s new coalition government is expected to discuss proposals to annex Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

In response, Palestinian Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday he was cutting off all agreements signed with Israel and the US.

The Israeli threat to annex the land has been widely condemned by both Arab and western nations.

In its statement, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said it continued to "support for the Palestinians and their choices, as well as their right to establish their own independent state.”

Saudi Ministry announces 12 new deaths from coronavirus

  • The overall death toll from the coronavirus in the Kingdom is now 351
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced 12 new fatalities and 2,532 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. 
The overall death toll from the coronavirus disease in the Kingdom is now 351. 
The ministry also recorded 2,526 new recoveries, raising the total number to 36,040.

