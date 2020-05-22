You are here

Syrians turn to flea markets for frugal Eid Al-Fitr

A woman inspects a shoe at the main market of the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province, ahead of the upcoming of Eid al-Fitr. (AFP)
AFP

  • Prices have doubled over the past year, while the Syrian pound has reached record lows against the dollar this week, further driving up inflation
DAMASCUS: In a Damascus flea market, Sham Alloush rummaged through a pile of clothes for something nice to wear for Eid Al-Fitr that wasn’t too expensive. 

“The flea market is the only place I can buy something new to wear for the Eid holidays,” the 28-year-old, dressed casually in large sunglasses and a tight yellow top, told AFP. 

“Had it not been for this place, I wouldn’t have been able to buy new clothes at all.” 

Ravaged by war since 2011, heavily sanctioned Syria is also grappling with a severe economic crisis that has been compounded by a coronavirus lockdown and a dollar liquidity crunch in neighboring Lebanon. 

Prices have doubled over the past year, while the Syrian pound has reached record lows against the dollar this week, further driving up inflation. 

With most of the population living in poverty, Syrians have increasingly turned to flea markets to purchase clothes at an affordable price. 

In a large street market in Damascus, customers perused stalls days ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. 

“The quality of the second-hand clothes is good, their price is acceptable and they suit people with limited income,” said Sham, who has been visiting the flea market for years, usually around the holiday season. 

But even this thrift haven is not immune to the soaring inflation gripping the entire country, she added. 

“The selection of clothes this year is limited and the prices are higher,” Sham said, inspecting a pile of secondhand tops arranged haphazardly on a table. 

“But it is still cheaper than new ones.” 

The value of the Syrian pound had plunged to more than 1,700 to the dollar this week in an all-time low, while the official rate remains fixed at 700. 

The devaluation has meant that a wide range of products, both imported and local, are now more expensive for war-weary Syrians already struggling to survive. 

In a rare acknowledgement of the currency crisis, the central bank warned Tuesday it would clamp down on currency “manipulators” driving up the market exchange rate. 

A coronavirus lockdown since March has aggravated the economic crisis, forcing businesses to temporarily close and leaving many daily wage earners without an income. 

Malek Abul Atta has just reopened his small shop ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, after closing for weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“I memorize my clients’ faces and this year I have noticed new ones ahead of the holidays,” he said. 

For him and most of his customers, the flea market is the only “window for those who can’t afford new clothes,” the 52-year-old told AFP, as he arranged T-shirts and dresses on a rack by the side of the road. 

“The average monthly salary of an employee is simply not enough.” 

In another shop in the market, Ghassan Tabbah said business had never been so bad. 

“This is the worst holiday season we have seen in years,” said the merchant, who had initially hoped he would recover losses sustained during the coronavirus lockdown this week. 

With the Syrian pound dropping to unprecedented lows, Tabbah’s business is just not reaping a profit. 

The businessman said he is offering items of clothing for 500 Syrian pounds (less than a dollar at the official rate) and yet no one is buying. 

Before Syria’s economy crumbled, his customers included poor people searching for “anything to cover their bodies” to middle-class shoppers looking to buy “international brands” at a bargain, he said. 

But now, “food is the main priority for everyone and clothes have become a secondary” luxury, Tabbah told AFP. 

With business slowing to a near-halt, the cost of keeping up shop has become too high for the merchant, forcing him to put his store up for sale a few days ago. 

He expects others will follow suit if the situation remains unchanged. 

“There is no holiday cheer this year,” he said. “We haven’t had a holiday in nearly ten years.” 

But for university student Dana Shawka, bargain shopping is in itself a source of joy. 

“I can buy three or four items from the flea market for the price of one new item” at a retail store, the 28-year-old told AFP as she scoured the market for a “catch.” 

“Shopping in the flea market and searching for beautiful cheap clothes has become a tradition before the holiday. 

Topics: Coronavirus Syria

Iran says 10,000 medics infected as virus fears rise in Mideast

Iran says 10,000 medics infected as virus fears rise in Mideast

  • International aid group Doctors Without Borders sees wider catastrophe in civil-war hit Yemen
  • Egypt acknowledged for the first time that the state’s outbreak is likely much larger than reported
TEHRAN: The coronavirus has infected more than 10,000 health care workers in hard-hit Iran, news outlets reported Thursday, as health officials in war-ravaged Yemen and Gaza expressed mounting concern about waves of new cases.
Iran’s semi-official news agencies cited Deputy Health Minister Qassem Janbabaei, who did not elaborate. Reports earlier in the week put the number of infected health care workers at only 800. Iran says more than 100 of those workers have died.
Iran is grappling with the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East, with at least 7,249 fatalities among more than 129,000 confirmed cases. Those figures include an additional 66 deaths announced Thursday by Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The international aid group Doctors Without Borders said the virus-related death toll at a medical center it runs in southern Yemen attests to “a wider catastrophe” in the country, where a five-year civil war had already caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
The facility in Aden admitted 173 patients between April 30 and May 17, at least 68 of whom have died, the group, known by its French acronym MSF, said in a statement. The UN-recognized government in the south has confirmed 193 cases nationwide, with 33 fatalities.
“What we are seeing in our treatment center is just the tip of the iceberg, in terms of the number of people infected and dying in the city,” said Caroline Seguin, MSF’s operations manager for Yemen. “People are coming to us too late to save, and we know that many more people are not coming at all: they are just dying at home.”
The government tally of cases does not include confirmed cases in the country’s north, which is under the control of Houthi rebels. The rebels are believed to be concealing the magnitude of the outbreak by suppressing numbers and intimidating journalists and doctors. So far, they have reported four cases, including one death of a Somali migrant.
On Tuesday, a 35-year-old World Food Program staffer died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, in the Houthi-controlled province of Saada, the group said.
The Iran-backed Houthis captured much of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, forcing the government to flee to the south. The following year, a Saudi-led coalition went to war against the rebels.
The increase in suspected coronavirus cases in Yemen is sounding alarms throughout the global health community, which fears the virus will spread like wildfire through some of the world’s most vulnerable populations.
The World Health Organization says its models suggest that, under some scenarios, half of Yemen’s population of 30 million could be infected with the virus and more than 40,000 could die.
Half of Yemen’s health facilities are dysfunctional and 18% of the country’s 333 districts have no doctors. Water and sanitation systems have collapsed. Many families can barely afford one meal a day.
“The high level of mortality we are seeing among our patients is equivalent to those of intensive care units in Europe, but the people we see dying are much younger than in France or Italy: mostly men between 40 and 60 years old,” Seguin said.
The war in Yemen has killed more than 100,000 people and left millions suffering from food and medical shortages.
Another area of concern is the Gaza Strip, where the Health Ministry has reported 35 new cases in the last three days, bringing the total number to 55. All the new cases have been detected among returnees from abroad who are in mandatory quarantine in facilities at the border.
Yousef Abu el-Rish, a senior Health Ministry official, said Thursday it is investigating whether the virus has spread beyond the quarantine facilities, where some 2,000 people are housed.
Gaza’s health care system has been severely degraded by a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt after the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power there in 2007. The territory only has around 60 ventilators for a population of 2 million.
In Egypt, a government official acknowledged for the first time that the state’s outbreak is likely much larger than reported.
Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the minister of higher education, said at a conference Thursday — attended by the president and other top officials — that disease models suggest the state’s current count of 15,003 infections is an estimated “five times lower than” the projected numbers of 71,145, “or more.”
“This is a hypothetical model that we say can be a reality,” he said, noting that across the world, officials cannot know precisely how many people are infected.
In a separate development, the International Monetary Fund approved nearly $400 million in emergency financial assistance to Jordan, which has largely succeeded in containing its outbreak by imposing wide-ranging quarantine measures.
Jordan, a close Western ally, has reported 672 cases, including nine fatalities.

Topics: Coronavirus Iran Houthis Yemen

