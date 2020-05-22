You are here

UK to introduce '14-day quarantine' for international arrivals

date 2020-05-22

Ministers will give further details later. (File/AFP)
LONDON: Britain is to introduce a quarantine period of 14 days for those arriving in the UK, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis confirmed Friday and said ministers would give details later.
“People who are coming to the UK will have to do quarantine,” Lewis told Sky news, saying the new rules would cover British citizens and those from elsewhere.
“We’re saying to people you’ve got to make your own arrangements, if you’re coming to the UK then you need to make those arrangements.
“Obviously for the UK citizens coming back they’ll be able to quarantine at home, for visitors they will need to make arrangements for here they can do that quarantine for 14 days.”
The plans are expected to come into force next month and further details would be outlined on Friday by Home Secretary Priti Patel at the daily Downing Street briefing.
Lewis said the policy would be reviewed every three weeks.
There are expected to be exemptions for road hauliers and medical officials, while the common travel area with Ireland will be unaffected.
But it is thought that arrivals from France will have to quarantine, despite claims earlier this month there would be an exemption.
The move is likely to prove controversial, especially among the aviation sector.
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary earlier this week branded a proposed quarantine plan “idiotic” while trade body Airlines UK has said it “would effectively kill” international travel to the UK.
There has been criticism within the UK about the lack of a quarantine while other countries such as South Korea, Spain and the US did impose such a restriction, while others are questioning why the measures are being imposed now.
Geneticist and Nobel Prize winner Sir Paul Nurse criticized the government on Friday when asked about the introduction of a quarantine period.
“The UK has been rather too much on the back foot, increasingly playing catch-up, firefighting,” he told the BBC.
He added: “We are desperate for clear leadership at all levels.”

SYDNEY: Australia’s most populous state said on Friday restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be eased to allow cafes, restaurants and pubs to have up to 50 seated patrons as efforts to revive the stalled economy pick up pace.
New South Wales (NSW) said the easing of the restrictions which previously limited cafes and restaurants to 10 customers at a time, will begin on June 1. “Losing 221,000 jobs in April was a disaster,” state premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, referring to state-wide job losses. “We don’t want to see that continue.”
Australia’s hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by social distancing restrictions imposed in March to slow the spread of coronavirus, with restaurants and cafes only able to offer takeaway services until earlier this month.
Nationally, nearly 600,000 people were in April forced out of work by the coronavirus restrictions.
Seeking to avoid a prolonged economic depression, Australia said it would spend A$130 billion between March and September to subsidize the wages of around 6 million people. About half the country’s workforce is on the JobKeeper scheme. NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said about 7 percent of those on the scheme are from the country’s hospitality sector, so relaxing restrictions would allow thousands of people to return to work.
“This is about keeping people in jobs and businesses in business. We want to breathe life into the New South Wales economy,” said Perrottet.
NSW — which has recorded about half of Australia’s near 7,100 COVID-19 cases — has moved quickly to reopen compared to other states.
Australia earlier this month agreed a three-step plan to remove the remaining restrictions by July, though implementation is down to state and territory leaders, who have argued over the pace of reopening state borders.
Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded its outlook on Australia’s coveted ‘AAA’ rating to “negative” from “stable,” citing the hit to the country’s economy and public finances from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our measures are temporary, targeted and proportionate to the challenge we face and will ensure Australia bounces back stronger on the other side,” federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in an emailed statement.

