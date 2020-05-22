You are here

  • Home
  • Recovery begins after cyclone Amphan ravages India, Bangladesh coast

Recovery begins after cyclone Amphan ravages India, Bangladesh coast

Residents clear a tree that fell on electric lines after the landfall of cyclone Amphan, the most powerful storm in the region in more than a decade, in Kolkata on May 21, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vs848

Updated 22 May 2020
AP

Recovery begins after cyclone Amphan ravages India, Bangladesh coast

  • Amphan hit land Wednesday as the most powerful storm in the region in more than a decade
Updated 22 May 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India authorities on Friday began assessing damage and clearing roads in the wake of Cyclone Amphan that killed more than 90 people and left millions displaced after barreling through the coastal communities of eastern India and neighboring Bangladesh.
In West Bengal state, which bore the brunt of the storm that caused extensive flooding in its capital Kolkata, police and teams from India’s national disaster response force removed fallen trees and other debris, repaired communication lines and started getting hundreds of thousands of people out of shelters.
Amphan hit land Wednesday as the most powerful storm in the region in more than a decade, dumping heavy rain amid a battering storm surge.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the cyclone must be treated as a national disaster. She also pitched for monetary assistance from the federal government after receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kolkata airport.
The two later conducted an aerial survey of the worst-hit areas of the state. It was Modi’s first trip outside the national capital after a coronavirus lockdown was imposed in late March.
Modi promised Thursday that “no stone will be left unturned in helping the affected.”
In an initial assessment, officials in Bangladesh said the cyclone caused about $130 million in damage to infrastructure, housing, fisheries, livestock, water resources and agriculture. The full extent of the damage along India’s eastern coast was not immediately known.
Authorities in both countries managed to evacuate more than 3 million people before Amphan struck.
At least 80 people were killed in West Bengal state, and two more deaths were reported in neighboring Odisha state. Bangladesh reported 13 deaths.

Topics: India Bangladesh weather

Related

World
Cyclone toll hits 84 as Bangladesh and India start mopping up
World
‘Super cyclone’ Amphan bears down on Bangladesh, India

Guinean singer Mory Kante, part of 1980s African wave, has died

Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
AFP

Guinean singer Mory Kante, part of 1980s African wave, has died

  • Kante is best known for his dance song Yeke Yeke, which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No. 1 in several European countries in 1988
  • Nicknamed the electronic griot — a play on the name for traditional West African musicians and storytellers — Kante died in hospital at the age of 70
Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
AFP

CONAKRY: Guinean singer Mory Kante, who helped introduce African music to a world audience in the 1980s, died on Friday in the capital Conakry, his son Balla Kante told AFP.
Kante is best known for his dance song “Yeke Yeke,” which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No. 1 in several European countries in 1988.
Nicknamed the “electronic griot” — a play on the name for traditional West African musicians and storytellers — Kante died in hospital at the age of 70 after succumbing to untreated health problems.

“He suffered from chronic illnesses and often traveled to France for treatment, but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus,” Balla Kante said.
“We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he’d been through much worse times before,” he added.
Kante played guitar, the kora harp and balafon, in addition to being a singer.

Topics: Guinea Mory Kante Yeke Yeke

Related

Lifestyle
Algerian singer Idir, a Berber icon, has died in Paris
Lifestyle
Music icon Aretha Franklin dies at 76

Latest updates

Doff your caps to this Lebanese artist’s record-breaking Ramadan artwork
Focus: China and Hong Kong
Guinean singer Mory Kante, part of 1980s African wave, has died
The mathematical model Pakistan is using to predict the course of COVID-19
India, UAE and UK among most searched Eid destinations in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.