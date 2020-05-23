You are here

Eid appeal to Mumbai’s Muslims: Help the needy

A man carries his son on his shoulders on the last Friday of Ramadan in the old quarters of New Delhi after the government eased restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease. (AFP)
Updated 23 May 2020
Pamela Raghunath

  • City has 20% of India’s nearly 120,000 cases of COVID-19
Pamela Raghunath

MUMBAI: Leaders of the Muslim community in the Indian city of Mumbai have urged its members to forgo Eid Al-Fitr celebrations and instead support those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Mumbai is the worst-hit part of the country, recording 20 percent of India’s nearly 120,000 infection cases and almost a quarter of its 3,600 deaths related to COVID-19.
The worst-affected parts of Mumbai are its vast slum areas, where social distancing is impossible.
As the government of Maharashtra state has introduced a stay-at-home curfew in the city of 20 million, with residents allowed outside only if vitally necessary, many have been left without work and are facing hunger.
The emergency economic situation has prompted Muslim leaders in Mumbai to urge fellow community members to avoid spending money on celebrating Eid Al-Fitr — a holiday that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan — and help all those suffering from the lockdown.
“We want to urge Muslims to think about the poor and needy by providing rations or even giving cooked food to those struggling in their neighborhoods. Help should be rendered not only to Muslims, but to anyone who needs it,” Maulana Mahmood Daryabadi, secretary-general of the All India Ulema Council, told Arab News.
He said each year enormous sums are spent on Eid feasts in the city, where about 20 percent of residents are Muslim.
It is estimated that some 5 billion Indian rupees ($65 million) are usually spent during Eid season on gifts, new clothes and food as markets, shopping centers and food stalls teem with people.
Daryabadi discouraged the annual shopping spree “at a time when there’s a complete lockdown and even namaz (prayer) isn’t offered in mosques.”

We want to urge Muslims to think about the poor and needy by providing rations or even giving cooked food to those struggling in their neighborhoods. Help should be rendered not only to Muslims, but to anyone who needs it.

Maulana Mahmood Daryabadi, Secretary-general of All India Ulema Council

Nawab Malik, Maharashtra Cabinet minister for minority development, told Arab News: “Muslims across the country are in no mood to celebrate Eid as usual. They’ve been following all the rules of lockdown and staying home.”
He too encouraged charity, saying: “As per Islamic philosophy, the affluent are expected to give money to the poor. Charity is part of Islamic tradition.”
He added that the state government is considering financial packages and interest-free loans for those whose livelihoods and businesses have been severely affected.
Yahya Mohammed, a building contractor and father of three who lives in Mumbai, said he is not planning anything special for Eid this year.

“It will be just a good meal prepared for the family. As for charity, we’ve always been giving. It’s part of our tradition,” he told Arab News.

Sarfraz Arzu, editor in chief of the Hindustan Urdu Daily, said: “Muslims on their own have been helping the poor without being told by anyone. Considering the severity of the situation, people have realized that spending on clothes and festivities is not necessary.”

He added that he, his wife and daughter will quietly spend Eid at home, praying “that life becomes normal once again.”

Researchers begin trials of COVID-19 vaccine

In this file photo taken on February 10, 2020 Doctor Paul McKay, who is working on an vaccine for the 2019-nCoV strain of the novel coronavirus poses for a photograph using a pipette expresses coronavirus onto surface protein to apply cell cultures, in a research lab at Imperial College School of Medicine (ICSM) in London on February 10, 2020. (AFP)
Arab News

  • Oxford group could have 1 million doses ready by September if successful
  • The trial, now in its second phase following preliminary testing on a small sample size of 160 patients, will involve people of all age demographics
LONDON: A team of researchers has begun recruiting volunteers for clinical trials of a vaccine against COVID-19, while another team has started work on a treatment that may help critically ill patients recover from the disease.

Research at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University, carried out in conjunction with an organization called the Oxford Vaccine Group, has been ongoing since January, with scientists now looking to recruit in excess of 10,000 people to take part in further trials following preliminary efforts in April.
The trial, now in its second phase following preliminary testing on a small sample size of 160 patients, will involve people of all age demographics — from children older than 5 years to the elderly — to help test the effectiveness of the vaccine, called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, in a wider variety of people.
The vaccine — which was developed using an altered virus that affects chimpanzees, combined with the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, SARS-CoV-2 — had positive effects in animal trials.
It will now be given to subjects alongside a licensed vaccine, MenACWY, which is used to combat meningitis and blood poisoning, which will serve as a “control comparison.”
It is one of only four major vaccine trials currently taking place worldwide, though over 100 experimental vaccines are known to be in development.
The head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Prof. Andrew Pollard, said: “The clinical studies are progressing very well, and we are now initiating studies to evaluate how well the vaccine induces immune responses in older adults, and to test whether it can provide protection in the wider population.”
Preparation for mass production of the vaccine is already underway in anticipation of the trial proving successful.
The Oxford team has said it expects to have around a million units of the vaccine ready for use by September should that prove to be the case.
This week, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said it had the capacity to make a billion doses of the Oxford vaccine, and had secured an agreement to produce at least 400 million doses.
Meanwhile, scientists working at King’s College, London, as well as the city’s Francis Crick Institute and Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospital, have started clinical trials of a drug called interleukin 7 to test its effects on combating COVID-19.
Interleukin 7 is known to boost a certain kind of human immune system cell, known as a T-cell, which is vital for clearing the body of infection.
A common theme among particularly serious cases of COVID-19 is a low T-cell count, though it is not yet known why. It is hoped that the introduction of the drug to patients suffering low counts may aid their recovery. The Crick Institute’s Prof. Adrian Hayday said: “They (the T-cells) are trying to protect us, but the virus seems to be doing something that’s pulling the rug from under them, because their numbers (in tested patients) have declined dramatically.”
The team believes that as well as boosting T-cell levels in critical patients, the findings of the trial may help develop a “fingerprint test” to check T-cell levels in the blood, which could help identify at an early stage patients at risk of developing more critical symptoms.
The team also hopes it will lead to the development of a treatment specifically aimed at reversing the effects of T-cell decline in COVID-19 patients.
“The virus that has caused this completely earth-changing emergency is unique — it’s different. It is something unprecedented,” said Hayday. “This virus is really doing something distinct, and future research — which we will start immediately — needs to find out the mechanism by which this virus is having these effects.”

Researchers begin trials of COVID-19 vaccine

