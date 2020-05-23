You are here

  • Home
  • Aya Hachem, student killed in UK shooting, to be buried in Lebanon

Aya Hachem, student killed in UK shooting, to be buried in Lebanon

Hachem in a photo released by the Lancashire Police.
Short Url

https://arab.news/ppjmf

Updated 23 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Aya Hachem, student killed in UK shooting, to be buried in Lebanon

  • She is not believed to have been the intended target of the drive-by shooting
Updated 23 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The burial of Aya Hachem, the 19-year-old law student killed in a drive-by shooting in Blackburn in the north of England on Sunday, May 17, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 23 in her family’s hometown of Qlaileh, near Tyre in Lebanon.

Hachem’s father, mother, two brothers and sister have returned to Lebanon from Blackburn — where they currently live — with her body on a flight operated by national airline MEA.

Hachem — who was in her second year as a law student at the University of Salford — was hit in the chest by one of several bullets fired from a vehicle as she walked to a supermarket near her home. She is not believed to have been the intended target of the drive-by.

Hachem’s uncle, Hassan, told Arab News that his brother Ismail, Hachem’s father, decided to emigrate to the UK and seek asylum after retiring from his position as a first sergeant in the Lebanese army. Another of their brothers was already living in England at the time.

“(Ismail) loved the country and submitted an application in which he requested asylum for the … security reasons prevailing in Lebanon. His request was approved and he is unemployed till now,” Hassan said, adding that family members are “heartbroken.”

“Her father left Lebanon to protect his family, but he lost his eldest daughter,” he said. “My brother called me on the day of the crime to say ‘Aya is gone,
my brother.’”

Topics: Lebanon United Kingdom

Related

World
Three more arrested over killing of UK student Aya Hachem
Update
World
Lebanese student Aya Hachem murdered in UK drive-by shooting

UN warns cybercrime on rise during coronavirus pandemic

Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
AP

UN warns cybercrime on rise during coronavirus pandemic

  • Growing digital dependency has increased the vulnerability to cyberattacks
  • It is estimated that one such attack takes place every 39 seconds
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
AP
UNITED NATIONS: The UN disarmament chief says the COVID-19 pandemic is moving the world toward increased technological innovation and online collaboration, but “cybercrime is also on the rise, with a 600 percent increase in malicious emails during the current crisis.”
Izumi Nakamitsu told an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday that “there have also been worrying reports of attacks against health care organizations and medical research facilities worldwide.”
She said growing digital dependency has increased the vulnerability to cyberattacks, and “it is estimated that one such attack takes place every 39 seconds.”
According to the International Telecommunication Union, “nearly 90 countries are still only at the early stages of making commitments to cybersecurity,” Nakamitsu said.
The high representative for disarmament affairs said the threat from misusing information and communications technology “is urgent.” But she said there is also good news, pointing to some global progress at the United Nations to address the threats as a result of the development of norms for the use of such technology.
Estonia’s Prime Minister Juri Ratas, whose country holds the Security Council presidency and organized Friday’s meeting on cyber stability and advancing responsible government behavior in cyberspace, said “the COVID-19 crisis has put extra pressure on our critical services in terms of cybersecurity.”
He said the need for “a secure and functioning cyberspace” is therefore more pressing than ever and he condemned cyberattacks targeting hospitals, medical research facilities and other infrastructure, especially during the pandemic.
“Those attacks are unacceptable,” Ratas said. “It will be important to hold the offenders responsible for their behavior.”

Latest updates

UN warns cybercrime on rise during coronavirus pandemic
Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
LIVE: Latin America sets records for coronavirus cases, death while world inches to normalcy
UAE calls for public cooperation as nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases found
ThePlace: Dougha Handmade Pottery Factory in Al-Ahsa

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.