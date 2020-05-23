You are here

EU ‘frugals’ formally oppose Macron-Merkel plan

Above, people sit at the terrace of Cafe Gavlen after it reopened in Copenhagen on May 18, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, wants emergency help for badly affected countries to take the form of one-off loans
VIENNA: EU member states Austria, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands stated their opposition on Saturday to a French-German plan for a €500 billion ($545 billion) coronavirus recovery fund that would issue grants, calling for a loans-based approach instead.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel made the surprise proposal on Monday to set up a fund that would offer grants to EU regions and sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.

The idea of grants, however, is anathema to the EU’s self-styled “frugal four,” who generally oppose big spending and fear the proposal will lead to a mutualization of member states’ debt.

“We propose to create an Emergency Recovery Fund based on a ‘loans for loans’ approach,” the four countries said in a so-called “non-paper” outlining their position to other member states and released by Austria.

The two-page document listed principles they wanted the fund to adhere to, including “not leading to any mutualization of debt” and that it be of a “temporary, one-off nature with an explicit sunset clause after two years.”

Paris and Berlin, whose agreements often pave the way for broader EU deals, proposed that the European Commission borrow the money on behalf of the whole EU and spend it as an additional top-up to the 2021-2027 EU budget that is already close to €1 trillion.

The European Commission is to present its own proposal for a recovery fund linked to the EU’s next long-term budget on May 27 and said it welcomed the initiative from France and Germany.

But the document from the “frugal four” said the Commission predicts member states will suffer an “unprecedented economic contraction in 2020.”

“Additional funds for the EU, regardless of how they are financed, will strain national budgets even further,” they said.

Topics: Coronavirus EU

Debt and pandemic push Hertz into bankruptcy protection

Debt and pandemic push Hertz into bankruptcy protection

  • Car rental firm hits the skids after racking up more than $24 billion deficit
NEW YORK: Hertz has filed for bankruptcy protection after being unable to withstand the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old car rental company’s business.

The Estero, Florida-based company’s lenders were unwilling to grant it another extension on its auto lease debt payments past a Friday deadline, triggering the filing in US Bankruptcy Court
in Delaware.

Hertz and its subsidiaries will continue to operate, according to a release from the company. Hertz’s principal international operating regions and franchised locations are not included in the filing, the statement said.

By the end of March, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. had racked up more than $24 billion in debt, according to the bankruptcy filing, with only $1 billion of available cash.

Starting in mid-March, the company — whose car-rental bands also include Dollar and Thrifty — lost all revenue when travel shut down due to the coronavirus. The company made “significant efforts” but couldn’t raise money on the capital markets, so it started missing payments to creditors in April, the filing said. Hertz has also been plagued by management upheaval, naming its fourth CEO in six years on May 18.

“No business is built for zero revenue,” former CEO Kathryn Marinello said on the company’s first-quarter earnings conference call May 12. “There’s only so long that companies’ reserves will carry them.”

In late March, Hertz shed 12,000 workers and put another 4,000 on furlough, cut vehicle acquisitions by 90 percent and stopped all nonessential spending. The company said the moves would save $2.5 billion per year.

But the cuts came too late to save Hertz, the nation’s No. 2 auto rental company founded in 1918 by Walter L. Jacobs, who started in Chicago with a fleet of a dozen Ford Model Ts. Jacobs sold the company, initially called Rent-A-Car Inc., to John D. Hertz in 1923.

In a note to investors in late April, Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari predicted that rival Avis would survive the coronavirus crisis but Hertz had only a 50-50 chance “given it was slower to cut costs.”

On May 18, Hertz named operations chief Paul Stone as CEO and announced that Marinello would step down as CEO and from the company’s board. Mazari called the step unusual just days before a potential bankruptcy filing. He also noted that CEO changes have been common at Hertz since financier Carl Icahn entered the company in 2014.

Icahn’s holding company is Hertz’s largest shareholder, with a 38.9 percent stake in the company, according to FactSet.

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka credited Marinello with reigniting Hertz’s revenue growth, writing in a note to investors that it rose 16 percent in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Hertz’s bankruptcy protection filing was hardly a surprise. In its first-quarter report filed earlier in May with securities regulators, the company said it may not be able to repay or refinance debt and may not have enough cash to keep operating.

“Management has concluded there is substantial doubt regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern within one year from the issuance date of this quarterly report,” it said.

Under a Chapter 11 restructuring, creditors will have to settle for less than full repayment. Its biggest creditors are banks, but the filing lists IBM, Lyft, United and Southwest Airlines as others owed between $6 million and $23 million.

Hertz isn’t the first struggling company to be pushed into bankruptcy by the coronavirus crisis. The company joins department store chain J.C. Penney, as well as Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores.

Topics: Hertz

What We Are Reading Today: Troop 6000

