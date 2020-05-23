EU ‘frugal four’ present own proposal for coronavirus aid

You are here

Above, people sit at the terrace of Cafe Gavlen after it reopened in Copenhagen on May 18, 2020. (AFP)
VIENNA: Four EU countries dubbing themselves the “frugal four” presented their own proposal Saturday for post-coronavirus economic recovery, restating their rejection of any jointly-issued debt instruments.
The group, comprising Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, wants emergency help for badly affected countries to take the form of one-off loans which must be agreed within two years, according to a proposal published by the office of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
In addition, the money lent must be “directed toward activities that contribute most to the recovery such as research and innovation, enhanced resilience in the health sector and ensuring a green transition,” the proposal says.
Earlier this week French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed a $546 billion fund to mend an economy devastated by the pandemic.
The fact that Germany signed up to a plan involving jointly-issued debt was seen as a historic turning point for the European Union.
But the so-called “frugal four” continue to insist there must be no “mutualization of debt” — a process they believe would let the less disciplined and weaker EU economies get an undue benefit of cheaper funding on the back of their stronger northern peers.
The proposal published Saturday says that support for economic recovery should be accompanied by “a strong commitment to reforms and the fiscal framework” — a key obligation for recipient states.
The four countries also say it will be necessary to “protect spending from fraud” by closely involving European prosecutors and anti-corruption officials.
The proposal rejects the prospect of any “significant increases” to the EU’s budget, as envisaged by the Macron-Merkel plan to fund the recovery program.

HONG KONG: Newspaper vendor Man, 60, was speechless when she saw the headline that Beijing plans to impose national security laws on Hong Kong, and worried what the future holds for youth in the Chinese-ruled city.
Communist Party rulers in Beijing on Friday unveiled details of the legislation that critics see as a turning point for the former British colony, which enjoys many freedoms, including an independent legal system and right to protest, not allowed on the mainland.
“I was very upset when I held the newspaper with the headline that the national security law has arrived in Hong Kong,” said Man, who declined to give her full name due to the sensitivity of the issue.
“I feel upset for the young generation ... What can they do now, where can they go?” said Man, who has been selling newspapers in the bustling working-class district of Mong Kok for nearly five decades.
Lok, 42, a clerk at an investment company and mother of two children aged 16 and nine, shared her sense of despair about the outlook for Hong Kong’s younger generation.
“There’s no prospect for them anymore,” said Lok, adding she hopes her children can leave the city.
“I think Hong Kong is half-way dead. I didn’t expect Hong Kong would deteriorate that quickly.”
Lui, 22, who works in marketing, told Reuters he felt scared when he heard the news but said Hong Kong people need to be persistent and continue to fight against what many see as Beijing’s tightening grip over the city.
“Whether or not Hong Kong is still Hong Kong, it depends on us, Hong Kong people,” Lui said.
“We should not give up easily simply because of the legislation of the national security law. Being persistent is the Hong Kong spirit.”
Others hope the proposed laws can help bring calm to a city wracked by months of often violent anti-government protests that show signs of ramping up again as anger builds over Beijing’s move to assert its authority over the city.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says her government will “fully cooperate” with the Chinese parliament to safeguard national security, which she said would not affect rights, freedoms or judicial independence.
“We are not wealthy people and not financially sound. To earn a living is of the utmost importance so as to feed my family,” said Ben Ip, 45, a mechanic and owner of a vehicle paint shop in the city’s Tai Hang district.
“As an ordinary Hong Kong citizen, we want to have a stable life in a safe environment. The law may speed up some people to leave ... it can be a good thing in the longer run, leading to a calmer Hong Kong.”

