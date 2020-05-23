You are here

Muslims pray in Berlin church to comply with social distancing rules

During the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the Martha Lutheran church in Berlin, Germany stepped in to help by hosting Muslim prayers in Arabic and German. (Reuters)
Muslims pray inside the evangelical church of St. Martha’s parish during their Friday prayers in Berlin, Germany, May 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Muslims pray inside the evangelical church of St. Martha’s parish during their Friday prayers in Berlin, Germany, May 22, 2020. (Reuters)
During the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the Martha Lutheran church in Berlin, Germany stepped in to help by hosting Muslim prayers in Arabic and German. (Reuters)
Muslims pray inside the evangelical church of St. Martha’s parish during their Friday prayers in Berlin, Germany, May 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  'It is a great sign and it brings joy in Ramadan and joy amid this crisis'
  'This pandemic has made us a community. Crises bring people get together'
BERLIN: A Berlin church is hosting Muslims who are unable to fit into their mosque for Friday prayers because of social distancing guidelines.
The Dar Assalam mosque in the Neukölln district normally welcomes hundreds of Muslims to its Friday services. But it can currently only accommodate 50 people at a time under Germany’s coronavirus restrictions.
During the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the nearby Martha Lutheran church stepped in to help, hosting Muslim prayers in Arabic and German.
“It is a great sign and it brings joy in Ramadan and joy amid this crisis,” said Mohamed Taha Sabry, the mosque’s imam, who led his congregation in prayer watched over by a stained-glass window depicting the Virgin Mary.
“This pandemic has made us a community. Crises bring people get together.”
Places of worship reopened in Germany on May 4 after being shut for weeks under a coronavirus lockdown, but worshippers must maintain a minimum distance from one another of 1.5 meters.
The church, a red-brick neo-renaissance building in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district could hardly offer a sharper contrast to the cultural center in Neukoelln where the Muslim congregation is accustomed to gathering.
“It was a strange feeling because of the musical instruments, the pictures,” said worshipper Samer Hamdoun. “But when you look, when you forget the small details, this is the House of God in the end...”
The Islamic Council, an umbrella group of 400 mosques, said in April that many face bankruptcy because the closures stretched into the holy fasting month of Ramadan, usually a vital period for donations.
The church’s pastor, Monika Matthias, said she had felt moved by the Muslim call to prayer.
“I took part in the prayer,” she said. “I gave a speech in German. And during prayer, I could only say yes, yes, yes, because we have the same concerns and we want to learn from you. And it is beautiful to feel that way about each other.”

  Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, wants emergency help for badly affected countries to take the form of one-off loans
VIENNA: Four EU countries dubbing themselves the “frugal four” presented their own proposal Saturday for post-coronavirus economic recovery, restating their rejection of any jointly-issued debt instruments.
The group, comprising Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, wants emergency help for badly affected countries to take the form of one-off loans which must be agreed within two years, according to a proposal published by the office of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
In addition, the money lent must be “directed toward activities that contribute most to the recovery such as research and innovation, enhanced resilience in the health sector and ensuring a green transition,” the proposal says.
Earlier this week French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed a $546 billion fund to mend an economy devastated by the pandemic.
The fact that Germany signed up to a plan involving jointly-issued debt was seen as a historic turning point for the European Union.
But the so-called “frugal four” continue to insist there must be no “mutualization of debt” — a process they believe would let the less disciplined and weaker EU economies get an undue benefit of cheaper funding on the back of their stronger northern peers.
The proposal published Saturday says that support for economic recovery should be accompanied by “a strong commitment to reforms and the fiscal framework” — a key obligation for recipient states.
The four countries also say it will be necessary to “protect spending from fraud” by closely involving European prosecutors and anti-corruption officials.
The proposal rejects the prospect of any “significant increases” to the EU’s budget, as envisaged by the Macron-Merkel plan to fund the recovery program.

