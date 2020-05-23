Actress Lori Loughlin and husband to plead guilty via Zoom to US college admissions scam

You are here

Actress Lori Loughlin exits the courthouse, with husband Mossimo Giannulli. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively
Reuters

BOSTON: “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her husband will appear by video on Friday to plead guilty to participating in a vast US college admissions fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively, under plea agreements that are subject to approval by a federal judge in Boston.

They are expected to appear before the judge during a hearing conducted through the Zoom video-conferencing platform due to restrictions on in-court proceedings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Loughlin and Giannulli agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and to pay fines of $150,000 and $250,000, respectively.

They are among 53 people charged with participating in a scheme where wealthy parents conspired with a California college admissions consultant to use bribery and fraud to secure their children’s admission to top schools.

The consultant, William “Rick” Singer, pleaded guilty last year to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of parents' children to schools as fake athletic recruits.

Prosecutors allege Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, agreed with Singer to pay $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, admitted to USC as fake crew team recruits.

The couple had been scheduled to face trial in October alongside several other parents.

By Friday, 24 of the 36 parents charged will have pleaded guilty, including “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, who received a 14-day prison sentence.

DUBAI: In addition to coming together with loved ones, spiritual reflection and abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sundown, Ramadan is a time for kindness and giving back to those in need. Egyptian-Moroccan-Dutch model Imaan Hammam took to her social media on Friday to reveal that she has donated to two mosques and a charitable organization this Ramadan. 

“For Ramadan this year, I’m giving back to three causes that are close to my heart,” said the model on Instagram, writing that the three causes all “support women and their right to worship in peace.”

Among the causes that Hammam is donating to is She’s the First, a non-profit organization that fights gender inequality through education and whom Hammam is an ambassador for. 

For Ramadan this year, I’m giving back to three causes that are close to my heart All of these support women and their right to learn and worship in peace. The first is @shesthefirst... I’m a global ambassador for them and they are working to help girls of all cultures and religions choose their own futures through education. I was fortunate to meet and work with many Muslim students in The Gambia and I’ll continue to support them with time and financial donations as well. Link in my bio to learn more! ...The second cause I chose to support is the @alhudafoundationfishers Mosque in Indiana. They are working to build a space for women to pray and it’s such a dream to help support their building plans by donating and buying bricks to make this happen. More info in my stories if you’re interested in helping nd finally, something a little closer to home... I’m proud to donate to the beautiful Islamic Cultural Center of New York which serves the Muslim communities in NY. Sharing this with u ALLL in the hope that u will check them out and support in whatever way u can!!! Happy Ramadan and Mabrouk El Eid

“[She’s the First] are working to help girls of all cultures and religions choose their own futures through education. I was fortunate to meet and work with many Muslim students in The Gambia and I’ll continue to support them with time and financial donations as well,” she wrote.

Hammam also revealed that she donated funds to the Masjid Al-Huda, a mosque in Fisher, Indiana, to help them develop a prayer space for women. “The second cause I chose to support is the @alhudafoundationfishers Mosque in Indiana. They are working to build a space for women to pray and it’s such a dream to help support their building plans by donating and buying bricks to make this happen,” wrote the 23-year-old. 

“And finally, something a little closer to home... I’m proud to donate to the beautiful Islamic Cultural Center of New York which serves the Muslim communities in New York,” said Hammam of the third cause she is financially supporting. 

