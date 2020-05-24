You are here

Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses: Chinese state media

The Wuhan Institute of Virology, above, has said it received samples of the then-unknown virus on December 30. (AFP)
  • Scientists think COVID-19 originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal
  • Wuhan lab received samples of the then-unknown virus on December 30
BEIJING: The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking chaos across the world, its director has said.
Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has killed some 340,000 people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal.
But the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told state broadcaster CGTN that claims made by US President Donald Trump and others the virus could have leaked from the facility were “pure fabrication.”
In the interview filmed on May 13 but broadcast Saturday night, Wang Yanyi said the center has “isolated and obtained some coronaviruses from bats.”
“Now we have three strains of live viruses ... But their highest similarity to SARS-CoV-2 only reaches 79.8 percent,” she said, referring to the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19.
One of their research teams, led by Professor Shi Zhengli, has been researching bat coronaviruses since 2004 and focused on the “source tracing of SARS,” the strain behind another virus outbreak nearly two decades ago.
“We know that the whole genome of SARS-CoV-2 is only 80 percent similar to that of SARS. It’s an obvious difference,” she said.
“So, in Professor Shi’s past research, they didn’t pay attention to such viruses which are less similar to the SARS virus.”
Conspiracy rumors that the biosafety lab was involved in the outbreak swirled online for months before Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brought the theory into the mainstream by claiming that there is evidence the pathogen came from the institute.
The lab has said it received samples of the then-unknown virus on December 30, determined the viral genome sequence on January 2 and submitted information on the pathogen to the WHO on January 11.
Wang said in the interview that before it received samples in December, their team had never “encountered, researched or kept the virus.”
“In fact, like everyone else, we didn’t even know the virus existed,” she said. “How could it have leaked from our lab when we never had it?”
The World Health Organization said Washington had offered no evidence to support the “speculative” claims.
In an interview with Scientific American, Shi said the SARS-CoV-2 genome sequence did not match any of the bat coronaviruses her laboratory had previously collected and studied.

New York’s daily coronavirus death toll falls below 100

New York’s daily coronavirus death toll falls below 100

  • At the pandemic’s peak in New York in early April, state officials were reporting up to 800 deaths a day
WASHINGTON: The number of deaths in New York state caused by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours was 84, the lowest one-day total since late March, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
“The news is good news,” Cuomo said in his daily televised briefing.
Hospitalizations, intubations and new infections were all in decline, he added.
“In my head, I was always looking to get under 100,” Cuomo said, speaking from the governor’s mansion in Albany.
“It doesn’t do good for any of those 84 families that are feeling the pain,” he added. “But for me it’s just a sign we are making real progress.”
The toll is the lowest since March 24. At the pandemic’s peak in New York in early April, state officials were reporting up to 800 deaths a day, and daily tolls repeatedly surpassed 1,000 when probable cases were included.
Parts of the state that saw fewer virus cases have already begun to ease lockdown restrictions, but they have yet to be lifted in New York City, the former virus epicenter in the US.
The city’s beaches will remain closed for this long Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally marks the beginning of the US summer season.
Beaches are being reopened elsewhere in the state and in other coastal areas, often with bathers required to observe social distancing.
Cuomo issued an unexpected order late Friday to allow public assemblies of up to 10 people “for any lawful purpose.”
He was easing an earlier order that applied only to religious services and Memorial Day celebrations, after a civil liberties group filed suit to object.

