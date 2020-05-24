You are here

  • Home
  • REVIEW: ‘All Day and a Night’ pulls no punches

REVIEW: ‘All Day and a Night’ pulls no punches

Ashton Sanders and Jeffrey Wright in 'All Day and a Night' (Netflix)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m95j6

Updated 7 sec ago
Ali Philips

REVIEW: ‘All Day and a Night’ pulls no punches

  • Netflix movie directed by Joe Robert Cole paints stark portrait of gangland USA
Updated 7 sec ago
Ali Philips

LONDON: That director Joe Robert Cole’s CV already includes writing and producing credits on projects including “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and “Black Panther” sheds some light on why Netflix was so keen to have him write and direct “All Day and a Night” — a hard-hitting drama set in Oakland, California.

Aspiring rapper Jahkor (“Moonlight” star Ashton Sanders) dreams of escaping his community’s incessant grind of violence and crime but, as the film begins, he makes a decision that lands him in prison alongside his father J.D. (Jeffrey Wright). As Jahkor reflects on his childhood and his abusive relationship with J.D., Cole fleshes out a backstory of seemingly inevitable cycles of behavior: crime to make ends meet, violence to carve out respect, fear of passing on a bad example to a next generation doomed to repeat those mistakes.

The sense of pessimistic inevitability is pervasive. This is not an easy, light film to settle into for a couple of hours. Cole and cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné paint Jahkor’s world in gloomy, oppressive tones and, though the use of flashbacks sometimes disrupts the flow of the film, there’s no narrative let up as the audience learns what caused Jahkor to succumb to the cycle of violence.

Sanders is remarkable to watch, and packs his portrayal of Jahkor with simmering rage, barely restrained fury and heartbreaking acceptance of inevitable societal prejudice. Wright avoids a one-dimensional portrayal of the abusive father and, perhaps surprisingly, the meandering father-son relationships in Cole’s film offer a glimmer of a redemptive story arc.

By its nature, “All Day and a Night” can be tough to assimilate for audiences not directly acquainted with gang-afflicted US neighborhoods — which is a good thing, as the movie avoids feeling watered-down or abridged in a bid to be more accessible. Cole carefully cultivates an atmosphere of background anxiety — a sense that, at any moment, violence could flare up and Jahkor’s life could be derailed. That makes for an uncomfortable watch, but a worthwhile one. And although the slightly more upbeat end to the film feels a little at odds with the unrelentingly bleak majority, “All Day and a Night” take viewers on a journey. An uncomfortable journey through the emotional wringer, perhaps, but a journey nonetheless.

Topics: movie review film review All Day and a Night

Related

Lifestyle
Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week
Lifestyle
Review: ‘The Goldfinch’ lacks polish

UAE-based artist transforms everyday objects into art

Updated 20 min 49 sec ago
SUJATA ASSOMULL

UAE-based artist transforms everyday objects into art

Updated 20 min 49 sec ago
SUJATA ASSOMULL

DUBAI: If you walk into the new Radisson RED Hotel in Dubai’s Digital Park, you will be greeted by many vibrant, cheerful colors. It is hard to miss the work of Afghan-American pop artist Maria Iqbal, one of the artists commissioned to bring the property alive through art. 

“Literally every nook and cranny of the space is covered with my digital illustrations. It is a Millennial-friendly hotel. Young people are obsessed with social media, hence every surface is worthy of an Instagram shot,” Iqbal told Arab News. 

Born in Kabul, the artist was raised in the UAE, and she has been transforming everyday objects into art for the last nine years. 

“I’ve been painting for as long as I can remember,” she said. “I’ve taken art classes but found them limiting. I studied marketing in college because art schools stressed theory and talk over creativity.” 

Iqbal naturally gravitated towards pop art.

“My work is my commentary on the world, and I want to live in a fantasy world,” the artist said. “I’m not ashamed to say it.” 

There is nothing Iqbal cannot transform into art; she sees the world as her canvas. She started out customizing furniture and has since transitioned to painting bags. 

“I truly believe that art lives among us and not just on our walls or on a canvas,” Iqbal said.

She credits this region for giving her the right platform for her voice.

“Pop art is very popular in this region; the UAE is a young and fashion-forward country.  Since pop culture is very relevant in the age of social media, it has seen a natural progression toward the distillation of pop art, which celebrates fun, boldness, beauty and fashion. Pop art is youthful, hopeful, uplifting and empowering,” the artist said.

Currently working on her first book, Iqbal serves as a great reminder of how you can carve out your own niche and follow your passion.

Topics: Maria Iqbal

Latest updates

REVIEW: ‘All Day and a Night’ pulls no punches
UAE-based artist transforms everyday objects into art
Major Indian states seek delay in restarting flights as coronavirus cases rise
China ‘open’ to international effort to identify coronavirus source: FM
Iranian fuel shipment reaches Venezuelan waters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.