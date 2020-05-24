You are here

How Ukraine's Muslims celebrate Eid

Ukrainian Muslims during a celebration of the Crimean Tatar flag on June, 2019. (Facebook)
Updated 24 May 2020
Kateryna Kadabashy

  • As a secular country with a majority Christian Orthodox, not all Muslims are able to get a day off on Eid
  • Muslims constitute only 1-2% of the population
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Although Eid Al-Fitr is an Islamic festivity, a big part of its celebration is inspired, or at least partly derived from, local tradition. How Muslims mark the occasion differs according to geography.

Comprising only 1-2 percent of Ukraine’s population of almost 42 million, Muslims have created their own ways to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr.

Apart from attending the Eid prayer in the mosque of the Islamic Cultural Center in Kiev, Olha Fryndak likes to decorate the house and buy her four kids gifts.

“For something homemade or cooked, we usually bake cakes. We’re used to this. If there’s a festivity then there’s cake,” Fryndak, head of the Ukrainian Muslimahs League, told Arab News.

Like Muslims in other regions, Ukrainians also like to gather with loved ones to mark the occasion.

“It could be the first or second day. We try to find a day that suits everyone because sometimes it (Eid) could fall on a working or school day,” Fryndak said.

As Ukraine is a secular country with a Christian Orthodox majority, not all Muslims get to take a day off work during the festivity. 

On May 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he planned to sign a decree that would add Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha to the state’s religious holidays.

When the celebration is during the warmer months, “we usually try to organize a picnic in the park or forest — barbeque, fruits, veggies,” Fryndak said.

Hundreds of kilometers away in the city of Dnipro, while on his way to visit Ukrainian Muslim soldiers in Donetsk, Evhen Hluschenko described how he and his family celebrate Eid.

“In our family, a small tradition was created were I always gift my wife some kind of sweets, like a special kind of sweets,” Hluschenko, an imam in the city of Kharkiv, told Arab News.

“Ukrainian Muslims are trying to create their own traditions for these festivities and for Ramadan,” he said.

“We’re embracing Islamic traditions in everyday life and behavior, but Islam doesn’t dictate any national traditions, which is why we’re trying to fill that vacuum.”

As this Eid he will be spending the first day visiting soldiers and away from his family, the imam had already hidden his wife’s gift so she could find it when the festivity starts.

Most Islamic countries determine the start of Ramadan and both Eids through special committees dedicated to sighting the moon.

“We have a special committee for fatwas (religious edicts). Imams and sheikhs with religious education, collectively according to the Islamic principle of shoura (consultation) decide on such pressing matters,” Ukraine’s Mufti Said Ismagilov told Arab News.

The Religious Administration of Muslims of Ukraine also follows the recommendations of Turkey, as it is geographically the closest Islamic country, as well as the European Council for Fatwa and Research, Ismagilov added.

Due to coronavirus regulations, Ukraine’s Muslims — like others worldwide — were unable to perform any Taraweeh prayers nor the Eid prayer in mosques.

“Nearly 4,000 Muslims gathered to perform Eid prayer” at the mosque of the Islamic Cultural Center in Kiev before the spread of COVID-19, Ismagilov said.

Topics: Ukraine Eid Al-Fitr

Calls grow for UK leader's aide to quit over lockdown trip

Updated 24 May 2020
AP

  • The senior government advisor has faced growing criticism for breaking a nationwide lockdown to visit his family
LONDON: Several lawmakers from Britain’s governing Conservative Party on Sunday joined opposition calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide to be fired for allegedly violating the national coronavirus lockdown rules that he helped to create.
Johnson was due to address a government news conference amid growing pressure over his adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 250 miles (400 kilometers) from London to his parents’ home in Durham, in northeast England, with his wife and son as he was coming down with COVID-19 at the end of March.
Britain’s lockdown, which began March 23, stipulated that people should remain at their primary residence, leaving only for essential local errands and exercise. Anyone with coronavirus symptoms was told to completely isolate themselves.
“Dominic Cummings has a track record of believing that the rules don’t apply to him and treating the scrutiny that should come to anyone in a position of authority with contempt,” tweeted Conservative lawmaker Damian Collins. “The government would be better without him.”
Another Tory legislator, Steve Baker, said Cummings must resign for not “abiding by the spirit, at least, of the slogans which he has enforced on the rest of the country.”
“It is very clear that Dominic traveled when everybody else understood Dominic’s slogans to mean ‘stay at home, protect the (health service) and save lives,‘” Baker told Sky News.
The government has defended Cummings, saying he traveled to be near extended family because his wife was showing COVID-19 symptoms, he correctly thought he was also infected and he wanted to ensure that his 4-year-old son was looked after.
The coronavirus cut a swath through the top ranks of Britain’s government in March and April, infecting people including Cummings, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Johnson himself, who has said that the medical staff at a London hospital saved his life.
Critics of the government expressed outrage that Cummings had broken strict rules that for two months have prevented Britons from visiting elderly relatives, comforting dying friends or even attending the funerals of loved ones. The opposition Labour Party has called for an official investigation.
Former Labour lawmaker Helen Goodman, whose father died in a nursing home during the outbreak, said Cummings’ behavior was “repellent.”
“What was the point of the sacrifice that we all made? What was the point of the miserable, lonely death that my father had?” she told the BBC.
Cummings is a key but contentious figure in Johnson’s administration. A self-styled political disrupter who disdains the media and civil service, he was one of the architects of the successful campaign to take Britain out of the European Union, and orchestrated the Conservatives’ decisive election victory in December.
Government ministers defended him as a father concerned for the welfare of his child who traveled to be near his family but self-isolated in a separate building, away from his elderly parents.
“The most important thing is that Mr. Cummings and his family remained locked down” for 14 days once they arrived in Durham, said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who added that Cummings wouldn’t resign.
Shapps denied a second claim that Cummings was spotted again in Durham on April 19, after he had recovered from the virus and returned to work in London. But he said he didn’t know the truth of a report in Sunday newspapers that Cummings had visited a scenic area 30 miles (50 kilometers) from Durham on April 12.
Johnson’s government is already facing criticism for its response to a pandemic that has hit Britain harder than any other European country. Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at 36,675, the second-highest confirmed total in the world after the United States. Statistics that include suspected as well as confirmed virus cases put the toll well over 40,000.
The UK is gradually easing its lockdown, allowing more outdoor recreation and letting some shops and businesses reopen. The government hopes primary schools can start reopening in June, though many parents and teachers worry that it isn’t yet safe to do so.
Cummings is one of several senior UK officials to be accused of flouting the lockdown rules.
Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson stepped down as government scientific adviser earlier this month after a newspaper disclosed that his girlfriend had crossed London to stay with him during the lockdown. In April, Catherine Calderwood resigned as Scotland’s chief medical officer after twice traveling from Edinburgh to her second home.

Topics: UK Dominic Cummings Coronavirus

