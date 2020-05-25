You are here

Philippine Muslim cadets share their experiences of military academy

A hijab-clad female Muslim cadet is flanked by AFP Northern Luzon Command Chief Lt. Gen. Ramiro Manuel Rey, left, and PMA Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Romeo Brawner. (AN photo)
  • Muslims make up a fraction of the Philippines’ population, which is predominantly Catholic, and just 20 of the 975 cadets at PMA are Muslim
MANILA: “Many people think that the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) is not a place for us Muslims,” Cadet Second Class Alrajan Aripin told Arab News. “They said I would not be able to fulfill my obligations as a Muslim if I enroll. But I found really the opposite upon entering here.”

Muslims make up a fraction of the Philippines’ population, which is predominantly Catholic, and just 20 of the 975 cadets at PMA are Muslim. 

But the academy’s Muslim cohort is proud to serve the country and their minority status has been no barrier to success. Aripin, a native from Tawi-Tawi province, said that the academy had already produced many Muslim officers and that the insitution’s schedules for Muslim events were very well attended and observed.

He did not have clear plans for his future during his final year at high school. “Then the PMA conducted an information caravan at our school and it kind of drew my attention.”

He discussed the idea with his parents and relatives, with some worrying that he would not be able to perform his religious duties. But the concerns were unfounded.

Cadet Third Class Nerfa Minong, from Zamboanga City, said one of her relatives had graduated from PMA so there was no family opposition when she decided to join the military school.

There were times when fellow students asked her about Islam and its practices. “We then explain it to them and they understand, so there’s really no problem with our fellow cadets,” she told Arab News. “And since we must attend the jummah prayer every Friday ... we just have to inform (our squad leaders) of our whereabouts, also our concerns regarding our religion. So we really had no problem when we entered here. Like at the mess, since we are not allowed to eat pork, we are served meals that don’t contain pork.”

Neither Aripin nor Minong have faced hostility or pressure due to their Islamic faith as they said the PMA facilitated its practice. 

They and their fellow Muslim cadets join other PMA students for meals at 5:30 a.m., noon, and at 5:00 p.m.

But during Ramadan, Aripin said, they were served their food at 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. in order to observe the fast between the hours of sunrise and sunset during the holy month.

Minong added that, since they were also excused from their noon mess formation, they also had time to offer Zuhr prayer during Ramadan.

Taraweeh prayers were suspended across the country this year due to strict anti-coronavirus measures and PMA students were not allowed to go outside to pray at mosques in Baguio City, where the academy is located. But Aripin said they could still perform congregational prayers on the academy’s premises in a dedicated prayer room.

There have been other measures to accommodate the PMA’s Muslim cadets, such as female Muslim students being allowed to wear the hijab.

“Following my experience as then-regiment commander of the Civil Military Operations Regiment that had administrative control over the ‘hijab troopers’ and then later on employing them as their brigade commander in Marawi, I said to myself, this time as the commandant of cadets, why not allow the female Muslim cadets to wear the hijab in respect of their Islamic beliefs,” Brig. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., the PMA commandant of cadets, told Arab News.

The “hijab troopers” were female soldiers who provided vital support to communities traumatized by the 2017 siege of Marawi — a months-long armed conflict between Philippine security forces and Daesh-affiliated militants.

“I met all the Muslim cadets to ask for their opinion,” Brawner added. “They agreed. We are now finalizing the standard operating procedure on the wearing of the hijab by female Muslim cadets.”

Surprise Eid peace in Afghanistan

  • President Ghani accepts Taliban offer of cease-fire
  • Process begins to free up to 2,000 militant prisoners
KABUL: A surprise Eid peace took hold in Afghanistan on Sunday after Taliban militants offered a cease-fire and the government reciprocated.

President Ashraf Ghani began a process to release up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners and said his government was ready to hold peace talks.

The release of the prisoners was a “goodwill gesture … to ensure success of the peace process,”  Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

The peace moves came as fighting between the two sides had intensified despite the coronavirus pandemic. Taliban attacks killed at least 146 civilians and injured 430 during Ramadan. 

Fears had been growing that the peace deal signed on Feb. 29 between the Taliban and the US would collapse.

The joint cease-fire followed talks in Qatar last week between the Taliban and Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for Afghanistan.

Khalilzad later arrived in Kabul and held talks with the Afghan political leadership over a reduction in violence and an exchange of prisoners between the Taliban and the government. This was then followed by intra-Afghan talks, which ideally should have been held in March this year, according to the Qatar accord.

“We welcome the Taliban’s decision to observe a cease-fire during Eid, as well as the Afghan government reciprocating and announcing its own,” Khalilzad said on Sunday.

He described the cease-fire agreement as a “momentous opportunity that should not be missed,” and pressed both sides to agree to a new date to start the intra-Afghan negotiations.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also urged the two sides to seize the opportunity to start peace talks, with the release of prisoners as the first step. He said he expected the Taliban “to adhere to their commitment not to allow released prisoners to return to the battlefield.”

He also urged the two sides to avoid escalating violence after Eid.

Ghani said the release of Taliban prisoners would be “expedited” and that his government’s negotiation team was ready to begin intra-Afghan talks “as soon as possible.”

Shafiq Haqpal, a political analyst in Kabul,  told Arab News: “The unexpected announcement of a cease-fire by the Taliban, although short, is a bright light in the midst of rising hopelessness and an indication that both sides will engage in talks.”

“It revives hope of intra-Afghan dialogue as the Taliban had never announced truce at all during the many past years of fighting.”

However, Zabihullah Pakteen, an expert on regional politics and security, said the announcement of a truce could be a “tactical move for boosting the morale of Taliban fighters who recently suffered heavy losses on ground.”

Frustrated by decades of war, ordinary Afghans hailed the cease-fire after Eid prayers on Sunday. “It doubled Eid joy for the people,” Nasruddin, a resident of Kabul, told Arab News.

