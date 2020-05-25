You are here

  • Home
  • Julnar Osama Al-Bitar, Saudi news anchor

Julnar Osama Al-Bitar, Saudi news anchor

Julnar Osama Al-Bitar
Short Url

https://arab.news/b5tt4

Updated 25 May 2020
Arab News

Julnar Osama Al-Bitar, Saudi news anchor

Updated 25 May 2020
Arab News

Julnar Osama Al-Bitar is a successful political news anchor, an honorary member of the International Union of Economists and Managers in the European Union (IUEMEU), and a member of the woman and family committee at the Arab Road Safety Organization.

Al-Bitar received her bachelor’s degree in public administration from King Abdul Aziz University in 2012. Five years later, she joined the Al-Ekhbariya satellite TV channel. She progressed in her career from a correspondent covering the Gulf Cooperation Council, Arab and Islamic summits to program host in 2016. She became a news bulletin reader in 2017.

She has participated in training courses from leading industry bodies such as the Dubai-based Focus Academy for Consulting, Training & Media Development.

She has also been coached by renowned Arab broadcasters such as Al-Arabiya’s Hasan Muawad who, in 2019, trained her on how to conduct political interviews.  

Al-Bitar took part in the launch of the Arab Women Charter Project and the naming of Arab family ambassadors, held in Dubai in 2017. She has been a member of the organizing and preparatory committee in different workshops aiming to promote road safety. 

Al-Bitar has overseen a number of discussion sessions, including her participation at Diriyah Season as well as the fourth conference for Arab youth initiatives and social responsibility held last November in Unaizah, Qasim.

Al-Bitar, who is also a member of the Regional Network for Social Responsibility, has received awards for her media contributions, including one from the IUEMEU and the Sheikha Lamia bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa’s award for her distinctive humanitarian contributions.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Abdullah Owaiqil Al-Sulami, president of the Jeddah Literary Cultural Club
Saudi Arabia
Basem Alsallom, CEO and managing director of Sure Global Tech

KSRelief distributes aid in Lebanon, Yemen

Updated 25 May 2020
SPA

KSRelief distributes aid in Lebanon, Yemen

Updated 25 May 2020
SPA

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 540 food baskets in cooperation with the Lebanese Al-Ghina Charity Association. The food baskets will benefit 3,240 people in Lebanon.

KSRelief, in cooperation with the Benevolence Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, also distributed 203 tons/2,742 food baskets to displaced Yemenis in the directorates of Hiran, Abs and Harad, which are adjacent to Saada governorate. SPA Beirut

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi Arabia
International organizations hail KSRelief humanitarian efforts

Latest updates

Philippine President Duterte answers call of workers under COVIS-19 quarantine eager to go home
Yemen’s Marib imposes coronavirus curfew
Jordan launches platform for third repatriation phase
UAE reports 781 new coronavirus cases
KSRelief distributes aid in Lebanon, Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.