Julnar Osama Al-Bitar is a successful political news anchor, an honorary member of the International Union of Economists and Managers in the European Union (IUEMEU), and a member of the woman and family committee at the Arab Road Safety Organization.

Al-Bitar received her bachelor’s degree in public administration from King Abdul Aziz University in 2012. Five years later, she joined the Al-Ekhbariya satellite TV channel. She progressed in her career from a correspondent covering the Gulf Cooperation Council, Arab and Islamic summits to program host in 2016. She became a news bulletin reader in 2017.

She has participated in training courses from leading industry bodies such as the Dubai-based Focus Academy for Consulting, Training & Media Development.

She has also been coached by renowned Arab broadcasters such as Al-Arabiya’s Hasan Muawad who, in 2019, trained her on how to conduct political interviews.

Al-Bitar took part in the launch of the Arab Women Charter Project and the naming of Arab family ambassadors, held in Dubai in 2017. She has been a member of the organizing and preparatory committee in different workshops aiming to promote road safety.

Al-Bitar has overseen a number of discussion sessions, including her participation at Diriyah Season as well as the fourth conference for Arab youth initiatives and social responsibility held last November in Unaizah, Qasim.

Al-Bitar, who is also a member of the Regional Network for Social Responsibility, has received awards for her media contributions, including one from the IUEMEU and the Sheikha Lamia bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa’s award for her distinctive humanitarian contributions.