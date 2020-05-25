You are here

Pandemic turns Eid sour as millions stay home to curb virus in Saudi Arabia

Eid delicacies at Zeenat Enam's home. (Supplied)
Eid delicacies at Abrar Hussain's home. (Supplied)
Eid delicacies by Rafiul Akhter. (Supplied)
Updated 25 May 2020
Rashid Hassan

  • The first day of Eid went by without morning congregations in mosques
RIYADH: This year Eid Al-Fitr celebrations around the world have been subdued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The holy month of Ramadan and the Eid of 2020 will be remembered as a time when traditions had to be broken to fight the spread of the virus.

The first day of Eid went by without morning congregations in mosques. Due to social distancing, parties and other family events, which are usually a hallmark of the Eid festivities, did not take place.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, air travel has been suspended globally. This has affected expatriates living in Saudi Arabia who usually travel back to their home countries to celebrate this important occasion with their loved ones.

Rafiul Akhtar, a finance professional working with Advanced Electronics Co. Ltd. (AEC) in Riyadh, said: “Eid Al-Fitr follows weeks of fasting and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It came amid a lockdown period due to the pandemic, which is indeed very painful.”

“For an expat like me, celebrating Eid away from my family is a heartbreaking experience,” he said.

Akhtar said that he had never imagined celebrating Eid without family and friends and away from his home country.

Left with limited options due to a 24-hour curfew, like many others Akhtar found cooking the best way to spend his time.

“I tried making it a little festive by testing my culinary skills by preparing seviyan or vermicelli (a traditional Indian sweet) and biryani, a rice dish with meat and rich Indian spices.”

Akhtar said that to get a feel of Eid he tried to change the mood by decorating his place.

“I spent most of my time chatting to my family and friends using videocalling apps,” he said.

“God willing, this tough time will also pass. The Saudi government has taken many steps to overcome this pandemic. These steps are important to contain the spread of the virus,” Akhtar said.

Sharing his experience of spending Eid during the pandemic, Abrar Hussain, a senior corporate account manager at global IT company Citrix Inc., said: “This year Eid Al-Fitr’s celebrations have been overshadowed by the fear of the pandemic.”  

“Eid is a festival of greeting and meeting, get-togethers and lavish feasts with families and friends,” he said.

“But this year we offered Eid prayers at home and celebrating the festival at home with family, enjoying the traditional Eid delicacies, greeting near and dear ones remotely and virtually. The virus fears have dampened the spirit of the celebration,” he said.

Zeenat Enam, a homemaker, said: “This is unprecedented and will go down in history as a unique year when people prayed at home as against usual Eid congregations and stayed indoors without meeting and greeting families and friends.”

KSRelief distributes aid in Lebanon, Yemen

KSRelief distributes aid in Lebanon, Yemen

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 540 food baskets in cooperation with the Lebanese Al-Ghina Charity Association. The food baskets will benefit 3,240 people in Lebanon.

KSRelief, in cooperation with the Benevolence Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, also distributed 203 tons/2,742 food baskets to displaced Yemenis in the directorates of Hiran, Abs and Harad, which are adjacent to Saada governorate. SPA Beirut

