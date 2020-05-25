You are here

UAE reports 781 new coronavirus cases

The ministry urged people to follow social distancing and other preventive measures to avoid coronavirus transmission. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 May 2020
  There was one fatality overnight, raising the death toll to 245
DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 781 new coronavirus cases overnight after conducting an additional 35,000 tests, bringing the country’s total number of known infections to 29,485, the health ministry said.
There was also one fatality overnight, raising the death toll to 245, the ministry added in a report from state news agency WAM.
But 561 people meanwhile were cleared from COVID-19 infections, raising the number of patients to recover to 15,056.
The ministry again urged people to follow social distancing and other preventive measures to avoid coronavirus transmission.

Topics: Coronavirus

Iranian fuel tanker has moored at Venezuela’s El Palito refinery -TV

Updated 25 May 2020
  Both countries are under US sanctions
  Iran is providing Venezuela with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and components
DUBAI: The first of five Iranian tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela has moored at Venezuela’s El Palito refinery, Iran’s English-language Press TV reported on Monday.
Iran is providing Venezuela with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and components in a move criticized by US authorities as both nations are under US sanctions, according to the governments, sources and calculations by TankerTrackers.com.

 

Topics: Iran iran sanctions

