UAE reports 781 new coronavirus cases

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 781 new coronavirus cases overnight after conducting an additional 35,000 tests, bringing the country’s total number of known infections to 29,485, the health ministry said.

There was also one fatality overnight, raising the death toll to 245, the ministry added in a report from state news agency WAM.

But 561 people meanwhile were cleared from COVID-19 infections, raising the number of patients to recover to 15,056.

The ministry again urged people to follow social distancing and other preventive measures to avoid coronavirus transmission.