Yemen’s Marib imposes coronavirus curfew

The authorities have also extended their ban on gatherings including markets, prayers in mosques, and wedding halls. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 May 2020
Arab News

  The government has also approved a new list of hotels to be used for isolation submitted by the national coronavirus committee
DUBAI: Yemen’s Marib closed its entry points and imposed an 11-hour curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, state news agency Saba reported.
The authorities have also extended their ban on gatherings including markets, prayers in mosques, and wedding halls.
The government has also approved a new list of hotels to be used for isolation submitted by the national coronavirus committee.
“Every citizen has to be aware of this hazardous plague which can cripple the health systems of advanced countries, let alone Yemen’s system, already weakened and destroyed since the Houthi militia's seizure of power,” Marib governor Sultan Al-Eradah said.

