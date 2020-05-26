You are here

Greece reopens cafes, restaurants as summer season nears

A waitress wearing a protective facemask and plastic gloves serves coffee at a cafe in central Athens on May 25, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 26 May 2020
Reuters

Greece reopens cafes, restaurants as summer season nears

  • Travel to all the Greek islands was also restored on Monday
Updated 26 May 2020
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece allowed cafes and restaurants to reopen on Monday as part of a gradual lifting of its coronavirus restrictions to reboot its tourism-dependent economy and help draw in foreign visitors ahead of the summer season.

The country, which has emerged from a decade-long financial crisis in the last couple of years, is relying on tourism to help it recover from a nationwide lockdown that brought its economy to a near standstill.

With tables set far apart and waitresses wearing masks, restaurants served the many Greeks keen to get out and enjoy food and a cup of coffee again after roughly two months of confinement.

“We have missed this, this is psychological therapy for us, so of course it’s important, very, very important,” said Katerina Stravaridi from a cafe in Athens.

So far, the country has managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections to just 2,878 cases and 171 deaths — low numbers compared with elsewhere in the EU — mainly by imposing an early nationwide lockdown in March.

Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said reopening the food services sector is a prelude for the summer holiday season.

“Greece is open and safe. It’s a destination where one can enjoy one’s holiday while at the same time securing one’s health,” he said.

Travel to all the Greek islands was also restored on Monday, with passenger ferries operating at 50 percent of their capacity, as the country prepares to reopen year-round hotels on June 1.

Seasonal hotels will be open from June 15, when some direct international flights from the Athens International Airport will also resume.

Topics: Greece Coronvirus

Chile’s LATAM Airlines files for US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Updated 26 May 2020
Reuters

Chile's LATAM Airlines files for US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

  • The company is the largest airline in Latin America
  • LATAM said they have about $1.3 billion in cash on hand
Updated 26 May 2020
Reuters

LATAM Airlines Group SA said on Tuesday the company and its affiliates in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and US have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, due to a slump in travel worldwide amid the coronavirus crisis.
Latin America’s largest airline said it secured funding from shareholders, including two of its largest the Cueto and Amaro families, and Qatar Airways, to provide up to $900 million in debtor-in-possession financing.
The company said it had about $1.3 billion in cash on hand.
“We have implemented a series of difficult measures to mitigate the impact of this unprecedented industry disruption, but ultimately this path represents the best option,” Chief Executive Officer Roberto Alvo said.
LATAM Airlines Group listed assets and liabilities in the range of $10 billion and $50 billion, according to a filing with the US Bankruptcy Court in Southern District of New York.
The airlines and its affiliates will continue to fly with no impact on passenger or cargo operations and reservations, the company said.
The company said its affiliates in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay were not included in the Chapter 11 filing.
LATAM Airlines’ Brazilian affiliates are in discussions with the Brazilian government about the next steps and financial support for operations in the country.

Topics: LATAM Chile US bankruptcy Coronavirus airline

