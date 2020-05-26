You are here

  • Home
  • UAE reports 779 new coronavirus cases, additional recoveries and deaths

UAE reports 779 new coronavirus cases, additional recoveries and deaths

Short Url

https://arab.news/gmthw

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

UAE reports 779 new coronavirus cases, additional recoveries and deaths

  • The new cases were detected after conducting over 28,000 new tests
  • The authority has also reported five more fatalities and 325 recoveries
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed 779 new coronavirus cases, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The new cases were detected after conducting over 28,000 new tests, increasing the total number of infected people in the country to 31,086.
The authority has also reported five more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 253. There were also 325 further recoveries, bumping the total number of patients to recover to 15,982.
Meanwhile the Emirate of Dubai – which has a massive expat population and is popular with tourists - has announced an additional easing of coronavirus regulations to start on Wednesday, such as reopening of gyms, cinemas and entertainment attractions.
The resumption of businesses will be governed by new rules to curb the spread of coronavirus, where in opening hours will be limited between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., continuation of sterilization efforts and maintaining a two-meter distance between customers.

Topics: UAE Dubai Coronavirus

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Countries ease coronavirus regulations to reverse coronavirus pandemic impact on economies
Sport
Dubai firm bringing to life story of football’s first ever world champions

Bethlehem Nativity Church reopens after coronavirus closure

Updated 49 min 5 sec ago
AP

Bethlehem Nativity Church reopens after coronavirus closure

  • The church was built over the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born
  • The Palestinian Authority has reported some 400 cases of the coronavirus in the West Bank
Updated 49 min 5 sec ago
AP

BETHLEHEM, West Bank: Bethlehem’s storied Church of the Nativity reopened to visitors on Tuesday, after a nearly three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The church, built over the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, was closed on March 5 as the first cases of the virus were reported in the West Bank.
The church is one of Christianity’s most sacred shrines and the closure came ahead of the busy Easter holiday season that typically draws tens of thousands of visitors and worshipers.
Bishop Theophylactos, a Greek Orthodox cleric, called the reopening a day of celebration for Bethlehem since “all the people now can enter the church and pray like before.”
The Palestinian Authority has reported some 400 cases of the coronavirus in the West Bank, with two deaths. Most of the cases were traced to Palestinians who worked inside Israel, which has been coping with a much larger outbreak.
Israeli authorities have begun to gradually reopen schools, houses of worship and markets as the spread of the novel coronavirus has slowed. Israel’s Health Ministry has reported over 16,700 confirmed cases of the disease and 279 deaths. More than 14,000 have recovered.

Topics: Palestine Church of the Nativity Coronavirus Bethlehem

Related

Special
Middle-East
Palestinian coronavirus restrictions being eased
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Countries ease coronavirus regulations to reverse coronavirus pandemic impact on economies

Latest updates

UAE reports 779 new coronavirus cases, additional recoveries and deaths
UN probe: Both Koreas violate armistice in gunfire exchange
Russia reports record coronavirus deaths, recoveries
Scotland Office minister resigns over PM adviser’s lockdown drive
Bethlehem Nativity Church reopens after coronavirus closure

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.