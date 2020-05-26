UAE reports 779 new coronavirus cases, additional recoveries and deaths

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed 779 new coronavirus cases, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The new cases were detected after conducting over 28,000 new tests, increasing the total number of infected people in the country to 31,086.
The authority has also reported five more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 253. There were also 325 further recoveries, bumping the total number of patients to recover to 15,982.
Meanwhile the Emirate of Dubai – which has a massive expat population and is popular with tourists - has announced an additional easing of coronavirus regulations to start on Wednesday, such as reopening of gyms, cinemas and entertainment attractions.
The resumption of businesses will be governed by new rules to curb the spread of coronavirus, where in opening hours will be limited between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., continuation of sterilization efforts and maintaining a two-meter distance between customers.
