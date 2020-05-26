Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe denies marriage claim from ex-manager

DUBAI: Lebanese superstar Haifa Wehbe has caused a stir on social media after her ex-manager Mohammad Waziri filed a lawsuit in Egypt’s Family Court to prove his marriage to the star.

On Sunday, the singer took to Twitter to deny his claims saying: “After the judicial leave ends, legal measures will be taken against those who made this defamation, and we will wait for the outcome of the investigation and the results of the judicial ruling on that.”

ادعاء اثبات زواج

المدعى عليه م.و هو كلام عار عن الصحة

وساتخذ بعد انتهاء الاجازة القضائية، الإجراءات القانونية ضد من قام بهذا التشهير وسوف ننتظر نتيحة التحقيق وما اسفر عنه حكم القضاء في ذلك

شكرا! — Haifa Wehbe (@HaifaWehbe) May 25, 2020

According to ET Bilarabi, the actress filed a lawsuit through her attorney in Egypt against Waziri a few weeks ago, accusing him of withdrawing around $4 million from her account.

The court is expected to adjourn on June 2.