Domestic flights to resume in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Tuesday that domestic flights through national carriers will start again on Sunday.

The authority said it had completed operational preparations to gradually lift the suspension introduced to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

“This is to ensure safe journeys for travelers through Saudi airports, while taking all necessary precautions and health measures,” it said.

The authority will also work in coordination with airports, air carriers and companies operating in the civil aviation sector to meet the demand in the local market.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights from March 15 and domestic flights from March 21 in response to the spread of COVID-19.