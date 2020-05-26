Domestic flights to resume in Saudi Arabia

You are here

A Saudi Arabian Airlines passenger plane is pictured parked at the tarmac of Ninoy Aquino International airport in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines September 20, 2016. (Reuters)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Tuesday that domestic flights through national carriers will start again on Sunday.
The authority said it had completed operational preparations to gradually lift the suspension introduced to tackle the spread of coronavirus.
“This is to ensure safe journeys for travelers through Saudi airports, while taking all necessary precautions and health measures,” it said.
The authority will also work in coordination with airports, air carriers and companies operating in the civil aviation sector to meet the demand in the local market.
Saudi Arabia suspended international flights from March 15 and domestic flights from March 21 in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia flights

RIYADH: Three women were wounded by a Houthi attack towards a town in the Saudi border region of Jazan, the Saudi Press Agency reported Tuesday. 
Spokesman for the Civil Defense in Jazan, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, said the center received a report claiming that military missile was launched towards a town located near the border in Jazan.
Three women have suffered minor injuries and one house was damaged due to the missile. 
The women were transferred to a hospital and their health condition is stable.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jazan houthi attack

