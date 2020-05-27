You are here

  • Home
  • France halts hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatment

France halts hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatment

A study in the Lancet medical journal found that administering hydroxychloroquine or its related compound chloroquine actually increased the risk of dying for many patients. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y7nyz

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

France halts hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatment

  • The move came after two French advisory bodies and the World Health Organization warned this week that the drug had been shown to be potentially dang
  • The drug is also used to treat malaria
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The French government on Wednesday banned treatment of COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, a controversial and potentially harmful drug that US President Donald Trump has said he is taking preventively.
The move came after two French advisory bodies and the World Health Organization warned this week that the drug — a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus — had been shown to be potentially dangerous in several studies.
The urgency of the coronavirus outbreak has prompted some doctors to prescribe the drug despite a lack of research to demonstrate its efficacy against the coronavirus.
Among them were a French infectious disease specialist who caught the ear of Trump, who stunned his own administration last week by revealing he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against COVID-19.
Under the new French rules, the drug can be used only in clinical trials to test its efficacy against coronavirus — making it unclear if the French doctor, Didier Raoult, would be able to continue using it at his hospital in Marseille in the south.
Raoult has already rejected a comprehensive study published last week in The Lancet medical journal, which found that administering hydroxychloroquine or its related compound chloroquine actually increased the risk of dying for many patients.
Hydroxychloroquine, also used to treat malaria, is sold under the brand name Plaquenil by French pharma giant Sanofi, which promised to offer governments millions of doses if studies proved it could be safely used in the coronavirus fight.

Topics: France Coronavirus World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

World
WHO stops hydroxychloroquine trials over safety concerns
World
Hydroxychloroquine shows no benefit, raises death risk: Study

India, China in tense standoff at Himalayan frontier

Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
AP

India, China in tense standoff at Himalayan frontier

  • President Trump has offered to mediate the dispute between the two Asian giants
  • The long-contested area has seen frequent bouts of tension between Indian and Chinese forces
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
AP

SRINAGAR: Indian and Chinese soldiers are in a bitter standoff in the remote and picturesque Ladakh region, with the two countries amassing soldiers and machinery near the tense frontier, Indian officials said.
The standoff began in early May when large contingents of Chinese soldiers entered deep inside Indian-controlled territory at three places in Ladakh, erecting tents and posts, the officials said this week.
They said the soldiers ignored repeated verbal warnings, triggering a yelling match, stone-throwing and even fist fights in at least one place along Pangong Lake, the site of several such confrontations in the past.
The five officials, including two military, two police and one civilian administrator, spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday that the situation on the China-India border was “generally stable and controllable.”
The sides were communicating through both their front-line military units and their respective embassies to “properly resolve relevant issues through dialogue and consultation,” Zhao said at a news conference in Beijing.
China is committed to abiding by agreements signed by the sides and to “maintaining peace and stability in the border area between China and India,” Zhao said.
The Chinese and Indian soldiers also faced off along a frontier in India’s northeastern Sikkim state in early May.
Indian media quoted Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, the country’s military chief, as saying the incidents in Ladakh and Sikkim had led to injuries caused by “aggressive behaviour on both sides.”
President Donald Trump said the US was willing to act as a mediator between the two Asian giants.

 

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.
Though skirmishes aren’t new, the standoff has escalated in recent weeks at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, where thousands of soldiers from the two countries have camped just a few hundred meters from each other, the Indian officials said.
India is building a strategic road through the Galway Valley connecting the region to an airstrip.
The China-India border dispute covers nearly 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) of frontier that the two countries call the Line of Actual Control. The countries fought a bitter war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh.
The most serious dispute is over China’s claims that India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is part of Tibet, which India rejects.
China claims about 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory in India’s northeast, while India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometers (15,000 square miles) of its territory in the Aksai Chin plateau in the Himalayas, a contiguous part of the Ladakh region.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting this week to assess the situation along the tense frontier.
India unilaterally declared Ladakh region a federal territory while separating it from disputed Kashmir in August 2019. China was among the handful of countries to strongly condemn the move, raising it at international forums including the UN Security Council.
In the past, most disputes between China and India have been resolved quickly through meetings between local military commanders, while some required diplomatic intervention.

Topics: India China Ladakh

Related

Special
World
India, China vow to deepen bilateral ties with focus on trade
World
India, China end standoff with joint military drills

Latest updates

Germany reports spike in far-right crime for 2019
India, China in tense standoff at Himalayan frontier
US designer and former actress Mary-Kate Olsen officially files for divorce
Greece to bolster patrols on border with Turkey
Jeddah tests over 100,000 laborers for coronavirus, inspects living conditions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.