Saudi Arabia’s private sector employees to return to their offices

The Kingdom is easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions from Thursday and there will be a three-phase return to normality. (SPA)
  • All private sector entities must prepare work spaces so they are in line with Ministry of Health guidelines
  • Saudi Arabia announced 14 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,815 new cases of the disease on Wednesday
RIYADH: Private sector employees will be able to start working from their offices soon, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Wednesday.
The ministry added that all private sector entities must prepare work spaces so that they are in line with Ministry of Health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Kingdom is easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions from Thursday and there will be a three-phase return to normality.
Saudi Arabia announced 14 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,815 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drones launched toward Saudi Arabia’s Najran

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drones launched toward Saudi Arabia’s Najran

  • Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the Houthi militia continued to violate international humanitarian law by launching drones and deliberately targeting civilians
RIYADH: The Arab coalition has intercepted drones that were launched by the Houthis toward residential areas in the Saudi city of Najran, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday. 
Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the Houthi militia continued to violate international humanitarian law by launching drones and deliberately targeting civilians and residential areas, threatening the lives of hundreds of civilians.
Al-Maliki added that the attack shows that the Houthis reject the ceasefire initiative announced by the Arab coalition last month. He also said the Houthis have violated the ceasefire 4,455 times so far. 
The coalition continues to take deterrent measures against the Houthis in line with international law.

 

 

