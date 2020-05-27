Saudi Arabia’s private sector employees to return to their offices

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drones launched toward Saudi Arabia’s Najran

RIYADH: The Arab coalition has intercepted drones that were launched by the Houthis toward residential areas in the Saudi city of Najran, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the Houthi militia continued to violate international humanitarian law by launching drones and deliberately targeting civilians and residential areas, threatening the lives of hundreds of civilians.

Al-Maliki added that the attack shows that the Houthis reject the ceasefire initiative announced by the Arab coalition last month. He also said the Houthis have violated the ceasefire 4,455 times so far.

The coalition continues to take deterrent measures against the Houthis in line with international law.