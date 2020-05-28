KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways will lay off 1,500 foreign employees due to the impact on its business by the coronavirus pandemic, the state-owned airline said on Thursday.
The job cuts will affect non-Kuwaiti employees and be across the airline, it said in a tweet, without disclosing which departments the lay-offs would come for.
Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas earlier reported the airline was cutting 25% of its 6,000 workforce, though employees holding Kuwaiti or Gulf citizenship would not be laid off.
The newspaper also said employees married to Kuwaitis would be safe from the job cuts.
Kuwait Airways to cut 1,500 jobs due to coronavirus
