Saudi Arabia announces 16 more deaths from COVID-19 as restrictions partially eased

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 16 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 1,644 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
The health ministry urged citizens and residents to abide by measures to prevent the spread of the virus as the Kingdom starts to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions from Thursday.
Of the new cases, 611 were recorded in Riyadh, 360 in Jeddah, 148 in Makkah, 101 in Dammam and 91 in Hufof.
The health ministry also announced 3,531 new cases of recovery, which brings the total number of patients who have recovered in the Kingdom so far to 54,553.
A total of 441 people have died from the coronavirus in the Kingdom so far.
