You are here

  • Home
  • EasyJet to cut 4,500 jobs to stay competitive after crisis

EasyJet to cut 4,500 jobs to stay competitive after crisis

EasyJet expects a depressed market for air travel in the immediate future, and is looking to cut the size of its fleet accordingly. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wjb7f

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

EasyJet to cut 4,500 jobs to stay competitive after crisis

  • UK budget airline expects a smaller market in future after easing of lockdown travel measures
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The UK’s easyJet plans to cut up to 4,500 jobs and shrink its fleet to adjust to the smaller travel market which is forecast to emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

EasyJet, which employs more than 15,000 people in eight countries across Europe, is moving later than others in announcing job cuts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought airlines across the world to their knees.

Most have been forced to cut jobs, including more than 15,000 in Britain, as they prepare for a market which is not forecast to return to 2019 levels until 2023.

EasyJet, which said on Thursday it would launch a consultation process with staff, also plans to shrink its fleet by 15 percent to 302 planes by the end of 2021 and to cut costs through deals with airports, suppliers and in marketing.

Shares in easyJet rose 6 percent to 751 pence, their highest level since mid-March, before coronavirus grounded its fleet.

“Exactly the kind of overhaul the cost base needs,” Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said of easyJet’s cuts, which go deeper than those of Ryanair and Wizz Air, who have said they will lay off 15 percent and 19 percent of staff respectively.

EasyJet said it expects to be flying around 30 percent of its capacity by the fourth quarter, which leaves it trailing Ryanair which is planning to fly 40 percent in July.

“The leverage to growing market share over the next two years seems to rest with Ryanair and Wizz, who see their cost bases as allowing them to exploit this crisis,” Goodbody analyst Mark Simpson said.

EasyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said that job cuts would ensure easyJet emerges as “a more competitive business.” Around 8,000 of its staff are based in Britain.

Lundgren told reporters that easyJet was talking to the British government about a 14-day quarantine rule which airlines say will further stifle any travel recovery.

Over the last six weeks easyJet has also been grappling with an attempt by its biggest shareholder to oust its senior bosses, and the fallout from a cyberattack.

It said that talks with lessors interested in acquiring aircraft on a sale and leaseback basis were ongoing, and that proceeds would now be £500 million to £650 million ($798 million), around 25 percent higher than previously expected in April. 

Topics: EasyJet United Kingdom

Related

Business & Economy
EasyJet grounds fleet as virus pushes airlines to the brink
Business & Economy
EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights

Crash landing: Global air transport hit hard by virus

Updated 3 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Crash landing: Global air transport hit hard by virus

  • The pandemic has led to the collapse of South Africa’s Comair and South African Airways (SAA)
Updated 3 min 50 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The coronavirus has battered the air transport sector by grounding planes, resulting in layoffs, bankruptcies and rescue plans.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has estimated global airlines will lose $314 billion in 2020 revenues. That’s a 55 percent dive compared to 2019, and air traffic will not bounce back until 2023, the IATA says.

Latin America’s largest airline LATAM, with over 42,000 employees, became the latest carrier to file for bankruptcy on May 26 in the US, under Chapter 11 protection, allowing it to restructure without pressure from creditors, just two weeks after Colombia’s Avianca, with 20,000 staff, did the same.

Cash-strapped giant Virgin Australia also collapsed on April 21, going into administration.

The airline had appealed for a Aus$1.4 billion ($930 million) loan, but the government refused.

The pandemic has also led to the collapse of South Africa’s Comair and South African Airways (SAA), the UK’s Flybe and four subsidiaries of Norwegian Air Shuttle in Sweden and Denmark.

Air Canada plans to lay off at least 19,000 employees. British Airways will shed 30 percent of its workforce, US Delta Air Lines will carry out 10,000 redundancies, while Scandinavia’s SAS will lay off 5,000 jobs.

The damage to the air sector extends beyond the airlines. US plane manufacturer Boeing has announced 16,000 layoffs. In the engine sector, US manufacturer General Electric and the UK’s Rolls-Royce have also slashed 12,600 and 9,000 jobs respectively.

German airline group Lufthansa, meanwhile, announced on May 25 it had struck a $9.9 billion rescue deal with the government, under which Berlin would become its main shareholder.

But two days later the airline group wavered, saying its supervisory board was currently “unable to approve” the deal over fears of over-harsh conditions from EU competition watchdogs.

Also in Germany, charter firm Condor, a subsidiary of bankrupt travel agency Thomas Cook, secured €550 million in loans, underwritten by the state.

France and the Netherlands have rushed to the rescue of Air France-KLM with a plan of between nine and €11 billion.

Most of the big American air companies have asked for support from a massive $2.2 trillion US stimulus package intended to help impacted industries, of which $50 billion is earmarked for the civil aviation sector.

Italy has decided to nationalize Alitalia.

Switzerland has guaranteed €1.2 billion in loans to Swiss and Edelweiss, two subsidiaries of Lufthansa.

New Zealand has loaned some NZ$900 million ($551 million) to Air New Zealand.

Dubai and Turkey have also announced that they will come to the aid of Emirates and Turkish Airlines, but have not yet provided figures.

Topics: IATA Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Global airline hit from coronavirus rises to $314bn, says IATA
Business & Economy
IATA urges Middle East and Africa to support airlines amid coronavirus crisis

Latest updates

EasyJet to cut 4,500 jobs to stay competitive after crisis
Crash landing: Global air transport hit hard by virus
Beirut’s bank chief comes under fire over crisis
Dortmund, Favre face tough questions after Bayern’s ‘big step’
UFC, boxing back on in Vegas after Nevada approves return

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.