You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese MPs fail to reach agreement on draft amnesty law

Lebanese MPs fail to reach agreement on draft amnesty law

Demonstrators confront with riot police as they try to cross barricades on a road leading to the UNESCO Palace where Lebanon's parliament is holding a legislative session, during a protest against a controversial amnesty draft law, in Beirut Lebanon May 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5fbg5

Updated 29 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese MPs fail to reach agreement on draft amnesty law

  • The Free Patriotic Movement tried to amend the law by excluding “perpetrators of crimes against public funds and terrorist crimes” from the amnesty
Updated 29 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Parliament on Thursday failed to approve a draft law on general amnesty, after tensions rose during a vote and the Future Movement, led by former prime minister Saad Hariri, walked out of the legislative session.

“They want to bring us back to square one,” he said. “Every party has its own arguments, as if they want to score points.”

The Free Patriotic Movement tried to amend the law by excluding “perpetrators of crimes against public funds and terrorist crimes” from the amnesty. Minister of Justice Marie Claude Najm, who is affiliated with the FPM, asked for “amendments to the draft law so that it does not include those accused of tax evasion and violating maritime property.”

The draft law was referred to the parliament despite disagreements between parliamentary committees over the basic issue of who should and should not be included in the amnesty. The former government, led by Hariri, proposed a general amnesty law before it resigned last October in the face of mounting pressure resulting from public protests.

There were a number of protests during the legislative session, some opposing the adoption of the law entirely, while others were directed at specific provisions within it.

The draft law includes an amnesty for about 1,200 Sunni convicts, 700 of whom are Lebanese. Some are accused of killing soldiers in the Lebanese Army, possessing, transporting or using explosives, kidnap and participating in bombings.

It was also covers about 6,000 Lebanese Christians, most of whom fled to Israel following the withdrawal of occupying Israeli soldiers from southern Lebanon in 2000, as well as nearly 30,000 people from the Bekaa region, the majority of whom are from the Shiite community and wanted for drug trafficking, drug abuse, murder, kidnap, robbery and other crimes.

Hezbollah appeared to agree to a pardon for entering Israel, but object to a pardon for anyone who worked or communicated with the enemy or acquired Israeli citizenship.

Before the session, the Lebanese Order of Physicians highlighted overcrowding in Lebanese prisons, and this health risk this poses during COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are 20 prisons for men, four for women and one juvenile prison holding a total of 8,300 inmates, 57 percent of whom are in the Roumieh Central Prison,” the LOP said. It added that 57 percent of prisoners are Lebanese and 23 percent are Syrian, one third have been convicted while the rest are awaiting trial, and the overcrowding is so bad each prisoner has the equivalent of only one square meter of space. The organization described the situation as “a time bomb that must be avoided.”

In other business during the session, as part of anticorruption reforms required as a condition for receiving international economic aid, the Parliament approved a law to increase transparency in the banking sector, with responsibility for this resting with the Investigation Authority of the Lebanese Central Bank and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

It also endorsed a draft law to create a mechanism for top-level appointments in public administrations, centers and institutions. An amendment was added to prevent ministers from changing or adding candidates for the position of director general. The FPM opposed this, while Hezbollah and the Lebanese Forces voted in favor. Hariri accused the FPM of having a “desire to possess the entire country.”

MPs rejected a draft law to allow Lebanon to join the International Organization for Migration because, said MP Gebran Bassil, “it’s unconstitutional and facilitates the accession, integration and settlement process.” Lebanon hosts about 200,000 Palestinian and a million Syrian refugees.

The session sparked a wave of street protests. Some of them, led by the Syrian Social Nationalist Party and the Lebanese Communist Party, opposed the approval of a general amnesty that includes those who fled to Israel.

Protesters burned the Israeli flag in Sidon in protest against a law that “affects Israeli agents who sold their land, fought their people, and plotted against them.” They set up a symbolic gallows on which they wrote: “This is the fate of Zionist agents who fled execution.”

Others, including the families of Muslim detainees, staged demonstrations in support of the amnesty.

Topics: Lebanon Amnesty Saad Hariri

Related

Middle-East
A sewing workshop churns out life-saving suits in coronavirus-stricken Lebanon
Business & Economy
Lebanon removes banking secrecy rules to fight corruption

Al-Aqsa to reopen on May 31 with health restrictions

Updated 29 May 2020
Daoud Kuttab

Al-Aqsa to reopen on May 31 with health restrictions

  • In addition to physical separation, worshippers will be required to wear a face mask and gloves and to bring their own mats
Updated 29 May 2020
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque will reopen to worshippers from May 31 after being closed for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Islamic Waqf which oversees the city’s holy sites agreed to the resumption of prayers subject to the implementation of preventive measures aimed at stopping the spread of the deadly virus.

The mosque, the world’s third-holiest Islamic site, was shut in mid-March to all worshippers except for staff of the waqf.

Khalil Assali, a member of the Islamic Waqf, said that people attending Al-Aqsa Mosque would have to adhere to safety measures put in place by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, adding that the biggest worry for officials was the potential for overcrowding.

“We have instructed the waqf guards to take all precautions to avoid overcrowding, especially at the gates of the mosque.”

Large numbers of worshippers are expected at the mosque for Sunday dawn prayers. Wasfi Kailani, director of the Royal Hashemite Fund for the Restoration of Al-Aqsa, told Arab News that authorities in Jerusalem had made all the necessary preparations for the safe return of worshippers.

“The entire Aqsa compound was disinfected, and circles were drawn ensuring that worshippers are separated when they pray,” he said.

He added that local volunteers would help to oversee the smooth reopening of the mosque and ensure that physical separation and other health requirements were being adhered to.

Kailani pointed out that the giant compound housed numerous mosques, halls, and large plazas that could accommodate thousands of worshippers while still respecting social distancing rules.

Waqf guard Naser Abu Sharif, said the entire staff would be deployed in cooperation with volunteers and scouts to ensure COVID-19 preventive measures were followed, and said: “We are expecting thousands to attend the evening prayers on Sunday.”

Salah Zuhikah, a Jerusalem activist, told Arab News that people would accept the health regulations.

“The decision of the waqf council has been well-received and people are eager to return to Al-Aqsa while also following strict guidelines of the waqf officials and guards. People in Jerusalem have missed going to the mosque and are eager to return.”

In addition to physical separation, worshippers will be required to wear a face mask and gloves and to bring their own mats. To date, Palestine has recorded 435 cases of COVID-19 infection with three deaths.

Topics: Al Aqsa COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque to reopen after Eid holiday
Special
Middle-East
Al-Aqsa to remain closed until after Eid Al-Fitr

Latest updates

Saudi G20 presidency joins UN meeting on development financing amid COVID-19 pandemic
Lebanese MPs fail to reach agreement on draft amnesty law
Philippines cracks down on clandestine COVID-19 clinics
Saudis head out as coronavirus lockdown eases
Saudis adopt new hobbies to get through quarantine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.