China to counter any US actions over Hong Kong bill

Above, Chinese President Xi Jinping during the closing session of the National People’s Congress on May 28, 2020. The Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 29 May 2020
Reuters

  • Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday
BEIJING: China said on Friday it will take any necessary countermeasures if the United States insists on interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily briefing. He said Beijing had also lodged representations to the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia in response to those countries’ joint statement criticizing Beijing for the security bill.

Topics: China Hong Kong US

Pakistan to resume international flight operations

Updated 29 May 2020
Reuters

  • Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will allow international flights to resume, an aviation official said on Friday, after largely closing its airspace to commercial flights since March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Both national and foreign airlines shall be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan with exception of Gwadar and Turbat,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Senior Joint Secretary at the Civil Aviation Authority in a statement, adding that flights would be allowed from Saturday.
Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month despite a rise in the rate of coronavirus infections. Some airlines received exemptions during the closure to enable international repatriation flights in and out of Pakistan.

Topics: aviation Pakistan

