You are here

  • Home
  • Several shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting

Several shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting

Protesters gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in downtown Louisville, against the police shooting of Breonna Taylor. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pee2x

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Several shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting

  • At least one of the victims is in critical condition
  • Washington said that all seven were civilians
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky: At least seven people were shot in Louisville as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March.
Louisville Metro Police confirmed in a statement early Friday that there were at least seven shooting victims, at least one of whom is in critical condition. The statement said there were “some arrests,” but police didn’t provide a number.
“No officers discharged their service weapons,” police spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington wrote in an email to The Associated Press. Washington said that all seven were civilians.
Around 500 to 600 demonstrators marched through the Kentucky city’s downtown streets on Thursday night, the Courier Journal reported. The protests stretched for more than six hours, ending in the early hours of Friday as rain poured down.
“Understandably, emotions are high,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted just before midnight, sharing a Facebook post asking for peace that he said was written on behalf of Taylor’s mother. “As Breonna’s mother says let’s be peaceful as we work toward truth and justice.”
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical tech, was shot eight times on March 13 after Louisville narcotics detectives knocked down the front door. No drugs were found in the home.
Attention on Taylor’s death has intensified after her family sued the police department earlier this month. The case has attracted national headlines alongside the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood in February.
Thursday’s demonstration came as protesters across the country — from Los Angeles to Memphis, Tennessee, to New York to Minneapolis itself — have demonstrated against the death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody.
Around 12:20 a.m., Fischer tweeted a video that he said was a message from Taylor’s family.
“Louisville, thank you so much for saying Breonna’s name tonight. We are not going to stop until we get justice,” a woman says in the video. “But we should stop tonight before people get hurt. Please go home, be safe and be ready to keep fighting.”
Meanwhile, live video from downtown Louisville around 12:30 a.m. showed some protesters behind makeshift wooden barricades, which appeared to be made out of picnic tables spray-painted with the words “You can’t kill us all.” A small fire inside a trash can was visible in the middle of the street.
Police in body armor and face shields held batons and lined up around Louisville City Hall. They appeared to fire rubber bullets and deploy tear gas canisters, fogging the air and inducing coughs among the remaining members of the crowd. Protesters were shown filming police with their cellphones.
Kentuckians are still under social distancing mandates driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Many protesters wore masks.
Chants early Friday included “No justice, no peace” and “Whose streets? Our streets.”

Topics: US United States

Related

Media
Twitter flags Trump tweet on Minneapolis as ‘glorifying violence’
World
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest

Irish PM says good chance social distancing rule can be relaxed

Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Irish PM says good chance social distancing rule can be relaxed

  • Ireland’s hospitality sector is facing one of the longest shutdowns in Europe
  • The daily number of new COVID-19 cases has stayed below 100 for 13 of the last 14 days
Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

DUBLIN: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar raised the prospect on Friday of halving social distancing rules from two meters to one if the rate of coronavirus infections comes down further in a potential boost to still shuttered restaurants and pubs.
Facing one of the longest shutdowns in Europe, Ireland’s hospitality sector has called for the guidelines to be eased in line with a number of other European countries, saying it could be the difference between some operators reopening or not.
“Before we can relax that rule and maybe reduce it to 1 (meter), which I know a lot of people would like, we just need to see the virus come down a bit more. We’re not at that point yet but I think there’s a good chance we get there, just not quite yet,” Varadkar told Ireland’s FM104 radio station.
The daily number of new COVID-19 cases has stayed below 100 for 13 of the last 14 days and the so-called “reproduction rate” narrowed further to 0.4 to 0.5 this week, a trend the country’s top epidemiologist described as “astonishingly stable.”
Ireland partially eased stay-at-home restrictions last week, the first of a five-stage plan that currently only sees restaurants opening in late June, hotels in July and finally pubs in August, far later than many European countries.
Restaurants in Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal and Germany have reopened with looser 1 to 1.5 meter guidelines. Operators in the Czech Republic, Iceland and Switzerland that have had to stick to 2 meters have had the benefit of being open since May to try to salvage some of the busy summer season.
Varadkar said on Wednesday that he hoped to be in a position to speed up the reopening plan next week.
“I certainly want to accelerate it. It’s really the numbers next week that tell us whether we’re still going in the right direction,” he added on Friday. 

Topics: Coronavirus Ireland

Related

World
UK PM Johnson says groups of 6 people can meet outside from Monday
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Global community on steady path to post-coronavirus normalcy

Latest updates

Several shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting
Turkey issues coronavirus precautions with air travel resumption
Twitter flags Trump tweet on Minneapolis as ‘glorifying violence’
Egypt adusts coronavirus night-time curfew
Irish PM says good chance social distancing rule can be relaxed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.