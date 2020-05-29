You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban attack on Afghan border post kills 14 security forces

Taliban attack on Afghan border post kills 14 security forces

An Afghan soldier escorts Taliban prisoners during their release from the Bagram prison on May 26, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4fhd

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Taliban attack on Afghan border post kills 14 security forces

  • A three-day cease-fire offered by the militants officially ended late on Tuesday
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Taliban fighters stormed an Afghan border post Friday, killing at least 14 security force members, the insurgents and officials said, the latest in a series of attacks since the end of a brief cease-fire.
“Last night the mujahideen carried out attacks against the newly established posts of the enemy in Dande Patan district of Paktia province,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.
“The enemy has been recently trying to expand its rule in mujahideen territories,” he said, adding that two Taliban fighters were also killed.
Afghan officials confirmed the attack in the early hours of Friday had killed 14 Afghan security force members.
Dande Patan district governor Eid Mohammad Ahmadzai said that 15 security force members and 20 Taliban fighters were killed in the fighting.
Officials had also accused the Taliban of carrying out two other raids on separate checkpoints on Thursday, but the Taliban have not claimed those attacks so far. Those two attacks also killed a total of 14 Afghan security force members.
A three-day cease-fire offered by the militants officially ended late on Tuesday but an overall lull in the country’s grinding violence has largely held, officials and experts have said.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

World
Afghan forces killed in first ‘Taliban attack’ since Eid cease-fire
Afghan gov’t to free 900 prisoners; Taliban may extend truce

Several shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting

Updated 12 min 6 sec ago
AP

Several shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting

  • At least one of the victims is in critical condition
  • Washington said that all seven were civilians
Updated 12 min 6 sec ago
AP

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky: At least seven people were shot in Louisville as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March.
Louisville Metro Police confirmed in a statement early Friday that there were at least seven shooting victims, at least one of whom is in critical condition. The statement said there were “some arrests,” but police didn’t provide a number.
“No officers discharged their service weapons,” police spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington wrote in an email to The Associated Press. Washington said that all seven were civilians.
Around 500 to 600 demonstrators marched through the Kentucky city’s downtown streets on Thursday night, the Courier Journal reported. The protests stretched for more than six hours, ending in the early hours of Friday as rain poured down.
“Understandably, emotions are high,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted just before midnight, sharing a Facebook post asking for peace that he said was written on behalf of Taylor’s mother. “As Breonna’s mother says let’s be peaceful as we work toward truth and justice.”
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical tech, was shot eight times on March 13 after Louisville narcotics detectives knocked down the front door. No drugs were found in the home.
Attention on Taylor’s death has intensified after her family sued the police department earlier this month. The case has attracted national headlines alongside the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood in February.
Thursday’s demonstration came as protesters across the country — from Los Angeles to Memphis, Tennessee, to New York to Minneapolis itself — have demonstrated against the death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody.
Around 12:20 a.m., Fischer tweeted a video that he said was a message from Taylor’s family.
“Louisville, thank you so much for saying Breonna’s name tonight. We are not going to stop until we get justice,” a woman says in the video. “But we should stop tonight before people get hurt. Please go home, be safe and be ready to keep fighting.”
Meanwhile, live video from downtown Louisville around 12:30 a.m. showed some protesters behind makeshift wooden barricades, which appeared to be made out of picnic tables spray-painted with the words “You can’t kill us all.” A small fire inside a trash can was visible in the middle of the street.
Police in body armor and face shields held batons and lined up around Louisville City Hall. They appeared to fire rubber bullets and deploy tear gas canisters, fogging the air and inducing coughs among the remaining members of the crowd. Protesters were shown filming police with their cellphones.
Kentuckians are still under social distancing mandates driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Many protesters wore masks.
Chants early Friday included “No justice, no peace” and “Whose streets? Our streets.”

Topics: US United States

Related

Media
Twitter flags Trump tweet on Minneapolis as ‘glorifying violence’
World
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest

Latest updates

Italy’s Serie A to resume on June 20
Taliban attack on Afghan border post kills 14 security forces
Several shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting
Turkey issues coronavirus precautions with air travel resumption
Twitter flags Trump tweet on Minneapolis as ‘glorifying violence’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.