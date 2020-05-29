Syria’s Rami Makhlouf relinquishes assets to charity

Turkey issues coronavirus precautions with air travel resumption

DUBAI: Turkey’s civilian aviation authorities are implementing safety regulations in airports when they reopen under the country’s normalization program amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines plans to resume its domestic and international flights on June 4 and June 10, respectively, after Turkey suspended all flights about two months ago.

Under the new safety rules, only passengers and their companions will be allowed into the airports while people will not be able to enter the venues to welcome or send-off travelers. All passengers will also be required to wear protective face masks.

Likewise, passengers are not allowed to bring cabin luggage with them except for laptop computers, handbags and necessary items for toddlers. Passengers who have fever, cough and other respiratory problems would be referred to health care units.

Additional food safety requirements were likewise imposed, with digital menus now required instead of printed versions to ensure no human contact, as well as the provision of single-use cutlery and glasses.

Aviation authorities have also emphasized that social distancing must be strictly observed in airport terminal security checkpoints and check-in areas, and also encouraged online check-ins and contactless payment methods.