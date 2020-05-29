Syria’s Rami Makhlouf relinquishes assets to charity

You are here

DUBAI: Rami Makhlouf, one of the richest men in Syria, is relinquishing his assets to his charity Ramak Humanitarian, newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported.
His shares in several banks and insurance companies will not be transferable or sellable, Makhlouf said.
In another video message on Facebook, the businessman said he was “very relieved and euphoric” to transfer the ownership.
It was “very difficult, but giving it to a humanitarian charity is an indescribable joy,” he added.
The move allows Makhlouf to avoid government seizure of his assets, sources in Damascus told Asharq Al-Awsat.
The Syrian government earlier ordered the seizure his assets, his wife’s and children’s on May 19, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.
The document said the “precautionary seizure” aimed to guarantee payment of sums owned to the Syrian telecom regulatory authority.
According to the Syrian government, Mahklouf’s telecommunications company, Syriatel, owes nearly $77 million.
He has released a number of video messages on his Facebook page regarding the dispute, appealing to his cousin, Syrian President Bashar Assad, for help in one of them.

DUBAI: Turkey’s civilian aviation authorities are implementing safety regulations in airports when they reopen under the country’s normalization program amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines plans to resume its domestic and international flights on June 4 and June 10, respectively, after Turkey suspended all flights about two months ago.

Under the new safety rules, only passengers and their companions will be allowed into the airports while people will not be able to enter the venues to welcome or send-off travelers. All passengers will also be required to wear protective face masks.

Likewise, passengers are not allowed to bring cabin luggage with them except for laptop computers, handbags and necessary items for toddlers. Passengers who have fever, cough and other respiratory problems would be referred to health care units.

Additional food safety requirements were likewise imposed, with digital menus now required instead of printed versions to ensure no human contact, as well as the provision of single-use cutlery and glasses.

Aviation authorities have also emphasized that social distancing must be strictly observed in airport terminal security checkpoints and check-in areas, and also encouraged online check-ins and contactless payment methods.

