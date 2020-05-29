You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan to resume international flight operations

Pakistan to resume international flight operations

Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9afjg

Updated 29 May 2020
Reuters

Pakistan to resume international flight operations

  • Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month
Updated 29 May 2020
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will allow international flights to resume, an aviation official said on Friday, after largely closing its airspace to commercial flights since March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Both national and foreign airlines shall be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan with exception of Gwadar and Turbat,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Senior Joint Secretary at the Civil Aviation Authority in a statement, adding that flights would be allowed from Saturday.
Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month despite a rise in the rate of coronavirus infections. Some airlines received exemptions during the closure to enable international repatriation flights in and out of Pakistan.

Topics: aviation Pakistan

Related

World
Pakistan drug firm to import potential COVID-19 treatment from Bangladesh

British hijab-wearing judge mistaken for interpreter

Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

British hijab-wearing judge mistaken for interpreter

  • Arshad is one of the first hijab-wearing judges in the UK
  • She said she did not take the advice of a relative who told her not to wear her hijab at an interview for a scholarship at the Inns of Court School of Law in 2001
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A newly appointed British hijab-wearing judge has spoken of how she was recently mistaken for an interpreter by a court usher.
Raffia Arshad, 40, who was appointed deputy district judge on the Midlands circuit last week, said the incident, which took place before she became a judge, shows the level of discrimination that exists in the legal profession.
Arshad, who was appearing in court as a barrister, told Metro newspaper that an usher asked her whether she was an interpreter, and that when she said no, he asked whether she was “here on work experience,” to which she replied: “No, I’m actually the barrister.”
She told Metro: “I have nothing against the usher who said that, but it reflects that as a society, even for somebody who works in the courts, there is still this prejudicial view that professionals at the top end don’t look like me.”
Arshad, who is one of the first hijab-wearing judges in the UK, said she did not take the advice of a relative who told her not to wear her hijab at an interview for a scholarship at the Inns of Court School of Law in 2001.
The family law barrister succeeded at the interview and was given “a considerable scholarship.”
She told Metro: “I decided that I was going to wear my headscarf because for me it’s so important to accept the person for who they are, and if I had to become a different person to pursue my profession, it’s not something I wanted.”
As of April 1, 2019, only 7 percent of court judges in England and Wales were from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds (out of those whose ethnicity was known). Around 30 percent of court judges were women.
Arshad will begin sitting part-time on the Midland circuit later this year, and will continue to practice from St. Mary’s Family Law Chambers, where she has worked as a barrister for the last 15 years.

Topics: UK Muslim Raffia Arshad

Related

Special graphic
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi women’s organizations have risen to the coronavirus challenge
Saudi Arabia
New Zealand police officer looks back on Hajj trip one year after Christchurch massacre

Latest updates

British hijab-wearing judge mistaken for interpreter
Turkey eases coronavirus restrictions amid economic concerns
US policeman in custody over death of George Floyd
UK carries out airstrikes on Daesh in Iraq
Israeli soldiers silence call to prayer at historic Hebron mosque

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.