RIYADH: The Ministry of Health launched its third large scale coronavirus testing phase on Friday. It started in Makkah and Madinah, and will move to Riyadh next week, followed by the rest of the regions. “The third phase will not include home testing and visits. However, it will include the testing of people in their cars through numerous specialized centers established in several cities, and testing in primary health care facilities,” the ministry said.
“Citizens and residents will have the chance to book appointments and perform the tests on themselves through the Sehaty (my health) app.”
Saudi Health Ministry starts third virus testing phase
