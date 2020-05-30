You are here

  • Home
  • Returning to ‘new normal,’ GCC residents reflect on lessons from lockdown

Returning to ‘new normal,’ GCC residents reflect on lessons from lockdown

Men walk at the Dubai Mall after the Emirati authorities eased some of the restrictions that were put in place. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5zqa

Updated 37 sec ago
Shaistha Khan

Returning to ‘new normal,’ GCC residents reflect on lessons from lockdown

  • As Gulf countries gradually lift containment measures, Arab News spoke to residents who shared their experiences and reflected on life under a lockdown
Updated 37 sec ago
Shaistha Khan

DHAHRAN: Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia announced that it would be easing the national lockdown measures implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including relaxing curfew hours and resuming commercial activities and domestic travel. Dubai also announced the reopening of retail and entertainment businesses and the easing of restrictions on movement.

As Gulf countries gradually lift containment measures and return to a “new normal,” Arab News spoke to residents who shared their experiences and reflected on life under a lockdown of nearly three months.

Basima Al-Johani, a researcher and PhD candidate who lives between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, said that the pandemic has helped her to realize the importance of being content with what she has and of developing mindful consumption habits. While under lockdown, Al-Johani took to altering old dresses, rediscovering outfits in her closet and recycling and reusing products before buying new ones. She also took to cooking instead of ordering takeout.

Similarly, Iman Ahmed Farid, owner of Ailuromania Café in Dubai, said that the past three months made her realize how privileged she is to have access to facilities and services.

“Little things that I had previously taken for granted were no longer available,” she said. “I think the pandemic has given everyone a renewed sense of appreciation for simple things like food, socializing, even breathing fresh air.”

Having recovered from COVID-19, Rebecca McCabe, an MBA student in the Kingdom, expressed her gratitude for healthcare providers and the tireless efforts that have gone into making sure patients and residents are well looked after.

“I cannot image how stressful and exhausting it has been for frontline workers. While I was quarantined, I had so many people offering to help me in any way that they could,” McCabe said. “I am astonished at the amazing sense of community that has come out of this whole experience, and I hope that it’s not quickly forgotten.”

Adding to the importance of community, Saahil Mehta, an entrepreneur and executive coach in Dubai, said that the pandemic has helped people reach out to others and has strengthened relationships.

“We have all come together to extend support to the community. By understanding the importance of time and doing away with the superfluous, we have positively impacted one another,” he said.

Derek Downey, a leadership coach in Saudi Arabia, echoed a similar sentiment.

“The biggest takeaway from all of this has been that family is what really matters. During the lockdown period, we spent time with each other and deepened our most important relationships.”

Mehta believes that the pandemic has also highlighted the need to build better health and has led people to reevaluate their food habits and strengthen their bodies to ensure physical and mental fortitude.

Arshiyan Bhure, a cybersecurity analyst from Bahrain, spent a lot of time reading health-related articles and participating in COVID-19 awareness campaigns, which provided him with a new perspective and prompted him to take extra care of his and his family’s health.

Rowena Nurel H. Rahman, an HR analyst in the Kingdom, found solace by remaining positive throughout the whole ordeal. Even though she was separated from her teenage sons, Rahman was grateful for her physical health, for the opportunity to work from home and for the quality time she spent with her visiting parents. After recovering from the disease, she expressed a positive outlook for the future.

“In spite of this ‘new normal’ that involves social distancing and increased vigilance, I am grateful to still be alive and be able to see people at all,” she said.

Topics: Coronavirus

REVIEW: ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ crackles with tension

Reese Witherspoon (left) and Kerry Washington in 'Little Fires Everywhere.' (Supplied)
Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
Ali Philips

REVIEW: ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ crackles with tension

  • Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington clash in picture-perfect suburbia
Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
Ali Philips

LONDON: As faithful period recreations go, “Little Fires Everywhere” channels the nuances of Nineties US suburbia with an almost unparalleled degree of affection. Set in Shaker Heights, Ohio, the eight-episode adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel skillfully captures the cookie-cutter perfection of the white picket-fenced homes and playfully riffs on pop-culture motifs like “The Real World” and stereo faceplates. But while there’s some fun to be had in reliving the 1990s, the show sets up its far-more-serious storyline and tone from the cold open of the very first episode. Mother-of-four Elena Richardson (a stellar Reese Witherspoon) watches her sprawling house go up in flames and viewers are led to believe that troubled daughter Izzy is the main culprit. Over the following episodes, the show backtracks a few months to the point where free-spirited artist Mia Warren (a subtly intense Kerry Washington) and her daughter Pearl move into town, starting a chain of events that leads to the two families becoming intertwined, and to the titular blaze.

The two mothers clash almost instantly over their different approaches to life and parenting, while the arrival of Mia and Pearl (both black and ostensibly poorer than many of Shaker’s residents) also threatens to upset the carefully cultivated status quo enjoyed by the predominantly white community. The series sets its two leads up in direct opposition — so it’s fortunate that Witherspoon and Washington not only spark off one another with palpable dynamism, but also dominate when apart, imbuing their characters with very different (yet equally captivating) maternal ferocity. There’s some awkward, heavy-handed exploration of racial disparity in the late 20th century, but with limited running time, this discourse tends to get lumped in with the show’s other talking points — class, art, adoption and motherhood. On occasion, this propels the narrative along nicely, but there are times when it may have been better to slow down a little and get into the intricacies of some of the other characters.

Instead, the show delves deep into the two leads’ backstories, showing how their different experiences have molded them, and the writers and directors (including the late Lynn Shelton) spend what little time remains with their respective families. Much like Ng’s novel, the Richardsons and the Warrens are the focus, but the show leans even more heavily on Witherspoon and Washington. Thankfully, with actors so engaging, it’s a choice that pays off.

Topics: TV review Little Fires Everywhere Reese Witherspoon Kerry Washington

Related

Lifestyle
REVIEW: ‘All Day and a Night’ pulls no punches
Lifestyle
Review: ‘The Goldfinch’ lacks polish

Latest updates

Returning to ‘new normal,’ GCC residents reflect on lessons from lockdown
REVIEW: ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ crackles with tension
Hong Kong airport transit from June 1 excludes mainland flights: Cathay Pacific
Afghan head of peace talks says ready for dialogue with Taliban
Emirates opens bookings for a number of Arab destinations as of July

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.