Saudi Arabia announces 22 new deaths from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announced 22 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday and 1,618 new cases of the virus. (SPA)
  • Anyone found not to be abiding by social distancing rules or not wearing a mask or face covering will be fined SR 1,000 ($266)
  • A total of 480 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 22 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday and 1,618 new cases of the virus.
Of the new cases, 679 were recorded in Riyadh, 247 in Jeddah, 105 in Makkah, 101 in Hufof and 84 in Dammam.
The health ministry also announced 1,870 new cases of recovery, bringing the total number of people who have recovered from the illness to 58,883.
A total of 480 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior announced further measures and instructions for the public to prevent the spread of the virus as the Kingdom eases curfew restrictions.
These include checking the temperature of employees and customers at entrances to malls and shopping centers, and the sanitization of shopping trolleys and baskets after each use.
Fitting rooms and children’s play areas will remain closed, the ministry said.
Anyone found not to be abiding by social distancing rules or not wearing a mask or face covering will be fined SR 1,000 ($266).
Private sector establishments that do not abide by precautionary measures will be fined SR 10,000.
A maximum of 50 people can gather in homes and in fields, or for social gatherings such as parties.
Repeat offenders will receive fines double the original amount.

Preventive protocols issued as Saudi Arabia moves to relax curfew further

Updated 47 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Preventive protocols issued as Saudi Arabia moves to relax curfew further

Updated 47 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia moved closer to Phase 2 of the gradual relaxation of coronavirus lockdown rules, the Ministry of Interior announced precautionary measures and preventive protocols for several sectors to follow.

The preventive protocols, prepared by the Ministry of Health,  covers the period from 8 Shawwal to 28 Shawwal 1441 in the Hijri calendar, corresponding to May 31 to June 20, 2020 in the Gregorian calendar.

A ministry official said the protocols are provided for mosques;  the public; petroleum, petrochemical and gas and other industries; malls and retail centers, home delivery service, among others.

The preventive protocols can be found at: https://covid19awareness.sa/archives/5460.

The MOI urged all citizens, expatriates and concerned authorities "to implement these procedures and abide by their provisions in order to preserve the safety of all".

Also on Saturday, the acting minister of economy and planning, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, said the gradual lifting of the curfew "represents a new stage in the face of the global pandemic crisis and towards a gradual return to economic activities in the Kingdom to its normal levels."
 
"The decisions were taken after continuous coordination between the Ministry of Health and the concerned authorities, relying on a focused plan that seeks to balance between procedures for reopening economic activities and maintaining the stability of health and social conditions," said Jadaan, who is also the Kingdom's minister of finance.

Al-Jadaan highlighted that the government has increased – during the last period through the state’s general budget – spending on urgent and necessary requirements to face the crisis.

It has significantly strengthened the financial allocations for the Health and related services sector.

The government also launched urgent support initiatives to mitigate the impact on the private sector, supporting the economy and to preserve the jobs of citizens in economic establishments, he said in a statement carried by the SPA.
 

