IMA offers 50% off on CMA entrance fee in promotional campaign

Jeff Thomson, President and CEO of institute of management accountants
IMA (Institute of Management Accountants) launched a global promotional campaign for its CMA (Certified Management Accountant) qualification this week, offering a 50 percent discount on the CMA entrance fee and IMA membership until June 5.

IMA aims to extend its support to finance and accounting professionals by highlighting the need to acquire new skills to remain relevant in the professional space. Through this campaign, IMA is focusing on encouraging finance and accounting professionals to continue working on upskilling themselves for the future, despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMA has extended this offer to the CMA training providers around the world in order to help their candidates to move ahead while pursuing the CMA. The global campaign will include all regions under the discount code CMA50.

Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, IMA president and CEO, said: “With this global campaign, IMA reinforces its commitment toward the development of finance and accounting professionals while guiding them on how they can add value to their organizations. It is imperative that finance professionals garner a full understanding of advanced technologies and strategies — the CMA certification enables them to develop such skills while helping them to achieve their full potential.”

“Since education is part of our social responsibility, it is important that IMA does its part to support the finance and accounting profession as much as possible, even more so during this critical time in history. We have the potential to come out of the current situation stronger and to overcome future challenges by focusing on upskilling and continuing learning,” he added.

A CMA is a trusted business adviser who works in the areas of financial planning, analysis, and management decision-making. Value creation is an essential part of a CMA’s role. Through the improved and newly-acquired skills, finance and accounting professionals gain a broader, more operational view of all business functions, thereby moving beyond the prism of finance and accountancy functions and become more able to support decision-making, formulating, and implementing strategy.

CMAs are therefore empowered to deliver strategic value in technologically-enhanced and increasingly automated workplaces, thus better preparing them to assume leadership positions.

Clinical trials to accelerate adoption of new drug treatments in Saudi Arabia

Updated 27 May 2020
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN

Clinical trials to accelerate adoption of new drug treatments in Saudi Arabia

  • Trials are being led locally as an essential means to verify the safety and effectiveness of a new drug
  • Eli Lilly has a major role to play during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic
Updated 27 May 2020
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN

RIYADH: Clinical trials in Saudi Arabia could speed up the adoption of new drugs locally, a pharmaceutical executive has told Arab News.

“Clinical trials have two very big benefits for the Kingdom. Firstly, they provide data in the long run with respect to safety and efficacy, catered specifically to the Saudi population. Secondly, they impact local investment and build healthcare capabilities,” Managing Director of Eli Lilly Dimitri Livadas said..

Lividas further explained that the clinical trial phase of any new treatment is crucial as it represents the stage between the adoption or rejection of a drug. Working with the Ministry of Health and with a presence in the Kingdom for 42 years, the pharmaceutical company began research trials in the country in 2016, consisting of five pre-marketing activities and three monitoring studies for post-marketing.

Lividas added that the trials are being led locally as an essential means to verify the safety and effectiveness of a new drug before it is put to the market and introduced to patients. The majority of these are focused on diabetes, oncology, immunology, and osteoporosis.

“We genuinely believe that our future is here in Saudi Arabia. We continue to make great progress in having a commercial organization in the Kingdom that is fully staffed by Saudi nationals,” said Lividas.

As a biopharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly has a major role to play during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It recently announced partnership with AbCellera to develop a treatment for the virus and aims to enter into clinical trials this year.

“I salute the Saudi authorities for their strong measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. I think it is an example to the world on how to do this. I would like to also express my gratitude toward all healthcare professionals who are currently on the frontlines, risking their own health to help others," Lividas said.

