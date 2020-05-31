You are here

  • Home
  • Malta seizes $1 bn in fake Libyan money ‘printed by Russian firm’

Malta seizes $1 bn in fake Libyan money ‘printed by Russian firm’

Counterfeit Libyan currency is adding to the country’s economic woes, the US warned. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vcns

Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

Malta seizes $1 bn in fake Libyan money ‘printed by Russian firm’

  • ‘This incident once again highlights the need for Russia to cease its destabilizing actions in Libya’
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

VALLETTA: Maltese authorities have seized counterfeit Libyan money worth $1.1 billion that was printed by a Russian firm and worsen the north African country’s economic problems, the US State Department said.

There was no official statement on Saturday from Valletta although Malta Today newspaper had published a report about $1.1 billion in counterfeit money seized in Malta on its Facebook site that was no longer available.

“The US commends the Government of the Republic of Malta’s announcement May 26 of its seizure of $1.1 billion of counterfeit Libyan currency printed by Joint Stock Company Goznak — a Russian state-owned company — and ordered by an illegitimate parallel entity,” the State Department said.

“The central bank of Libya headquartered in Tripoli is Libya’s only legitimate central bank,” the US diplomatic arm said in a statement.

“The influx of counterfeit, Russian-printed Libyan currency in recent years has exacerbated Libya’s economic challenges,” it added.

Washington vowed to continue working with the UN and international partners “to deter illicit activities that undermine Libya’s sovereignty and stability,” it added.

Such actions “are inconsistent with internationally recognized sanctions regimes,” the statement said. “This incident once again highlights the need for Russia to cease its malign and destabilizing actions in Libya.”

UN experts issued a report last December to the UN Security Council saying Goznak JSC had delivered between 2016 and 2018 to the parallel central bank in the east of the country the equivalent of some $7.11 billion in Libyan money.

Since Moamer Kadhafi’s regime fell in 2011, Libya has been plunged into chaos.

Two authorities dispute power in Libya: The Government of National Accord of Fayez Al-Sarraj, which is recognised by the UN and based in Tripoli; and a parallel government in the east headed by Khalifa Haftar.

The US military has also said that Russia recently sent warplanes to Libya to support mercenaries on the ground fighting beside Haftar’s forces.

Topics: Malta Russia

Related

Malta calls for EU humanitarian mission in Libya
World
Pope trip to Malta in May to spotlight migrants’ plight

Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout

Updated 30 May 2020
Reuters

Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout

  • Lufthansa and the rest of the airline sector have been hard hit by what is expected to be a protracted travel slump
Updated 30 May 2020
Reuters

BERLIN/FRANKFURT: Lufthansa’s management board has accepted a more favorable set of demands from the European Commission in exchange for approval of a $10 billion government bailout, the carrier said on Saturday, paving the way for its rescue.
The agreement comes after the airline’s supervisory board on Wednesday rejected an initial deal with Brussels including conditions that were significantly more painful.
Lufthansa and the rest of the airline sector have been hard hit by what is expected to be a protracted travel slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the latest agreement, Lufthansa said it will be obliged to transfer up to 24 takeoff and landing slots for up to four aircraft to one rival each at the Frankfurt and Munich airports.
This translates into three take-off and three landing rights per aircraft and day, it said, confirming what sources had earlier told Reuters.
“For one-and-a-half years, this option is only available to new competitors at the Frankfurt and Munich airports,” Lufthansa said, initially excluding budget carrier Ryanair. “If no new competitor makes use of this option, it will be extended to existing competitors at the respective airports.”
The previous deal had included forfeiting 72 slots used by 12 of 300 jets based at the Frankfurt and Munich airports, a source familiar with the matter said.
The slots, to be allocated in a bidding process, can be taken over only by a European peer that has not received any substantial state aid during the pandemic, Lufthansa said.
The Commission said once it has been officially notified by Germany on the aid package it will assess the issue as a matter of priority.
“(Lufthansa’s remedies will) enable a viable entry or expansion of activities by other airlines at these airports to the benefit of consumers and effective competition,” it said in a statement.
The airline’s supervisory board needs to approve the deal, Lufthansa said, adding it would convene an extraordinary general meeting to obtain shareholder approval for the bailout.
The largest German corporate rescue since the coronavirus crisis struck will see the government get a 20 percent stake in Lufthansa, which could rise to 25 percent plus one share in the event of a takeover attempt. A deal would also give the government two seats on Lufthansa’s supervisory board.
Rivals such as Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM and US carriers American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are all seeking state aid due to the economic effects of the pandemic.
Germany, which has set up a $110 billion fund to take stakes in companies hit by the pandemic, said it plans to sell the Lufthansa stake by the end of 2023.
“The German government, Lufthansa and the European Commission have reached an important intermediate step in the aid negotiations,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
It said talks with the Commission over state aid would continue.

Topics: Lufthansa Germany European Commission

Related

Business & Economy
Lufthansa: German fund approves $9.8 billion in aid
Business & Economy
Lufthansa bailout talks hit snag, drag on

Latest updates

Malta seizes $1 bn in fake Libyan money ‘printed by Russian firm’
Saudi Arabia could return to extreme precautionary restrictions, minister warns
Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture
For Iman Jodeh, being Muslim and a progressive Democrat go hand in hand
What gives Saudi Arabia the confidence to ease coronavirus restrictions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.