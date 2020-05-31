You are here

Mumbai ambulance start-up joins coronavirus battle

Before the coronavirus pandemic, HelpNow received around 800 calls a month and charged anything between 600 rupees ($8) to 5,000 rupees just to cover costs. (AFP)
  • But even though the non-profit’s services cost as little as a few dollars, many cannot afford to use it
MUMBAI: With bodies piling up in wards and patients sharing beds, the coronavirus has crippled Mumbai’s health care system. But an ambulance service launched by three 20-somethings is trying to do its bit.
But even though the non-profit’s services cost as little as a few dollars, many in the teeming slums of the Indian megacity — ideal breeding grounds for the virus — cannot afford to use it.
Aditya Makkar, 20, was inspired to start HelpNow three years ago when his father suffered a cardiac arrest and was told he would have to wait 47 minutes for a government ambulance.
Fortunately, his family owned a car, enabling his father to receive prompt medical treatment.
Many others in Mumbai, a city of 18 million where the high-rises of the super-rich soar over the shacks of the dirt poor, are not as lucky.
Together with two former classmates at the elite Indian Institute of Technology, also in their early 20s, Makkar raised money to retrofit mostly rented vans to function as ambulances which hit the streets last year.
Before the pandemic, HelpNow received around 800 calls a month and charged anything between 600 rupees ($8) to 5,000 rupees, depending on the distance and equipment needed, just to cover costs.
But once the pandemic struck, demand skyrocketed, reflecting widespread shortages across the city’s overburdened health infrastructure, with morgues, wards and ambulances running at full capacity.
The jump in calls to HelpNow — more than 4,000 last week alone — has been “way beyond our expectation and our preparedness,” said Makkar, energetic and quick to smile despite surviving on less than five hours of sleep a night.
He has hired 10 more staff to man the phones, and plans to add another 25 vehicles to their 347-strong fleet, with the aim of getting an ambulance to its destination anywhere in Mumbai within 15 minutes or less.
Few have felt the brunt of rising demand as intensely as the drivers — in head-to-toe protective suits — who keep HelpNow’s red-and-white ambulances running.
“Ever since coronavirus hit I work 14-16 hour days. Earlier my shifts used to be eight hours long,” said driver Alam Shaikh, who described the job as “exhausting, but fulfilling.”
Frontline workers like him also face the highest risk of contracting the virus.
The ambulances — equipped with ventilators and oxygen systems — are sanitized after every trip and all workers are instructed to wear protective suits, said Makkar.
But fears linger. Even Shaikh, who said he never worried about his own safety, admitted that he had not seen his family in several weeks because he did not want to risk infecting them.
“I just speak to them on the cellphone,” the 32-year-old said.
“I try to explain to them that if I don’t help people then who will?”
India has seen an upsurge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, and has now recorded almost 5,000 deaths — more than China, where the contagion was first detected.
On Saturday the government announced major relaxations of its lockdown, although in areas with large numbers of cases — such as Mumbai — activities will remain restricted.
Experts have long warned that Mumbai’s densely populated slums and tenements are a health catastrophe waiting to happen, with shared toilets, sometimes eight people to a room and no possibility of social distancing.
“A poor person cannot afford this disease,” said one inhabitant, Imroz Mansoor Khan, who works as a food delivery driver and worries constantly about contracting an infection from a customer.
If he were to fall sick, paying for a private ambulance would be out of the question, the 23-year-old said.
With HelpNow offering just 10 free trips a day to patients who cannot afford to pay, its service remains out of reach for many.
“That definitely is the end goal... to provide (a) completely free, quickest and safest medical response,” said Makkar, who is seeking donations to fund more complimentary services.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases top 6 million as leaders disagree on pandemic response

Global coronavirus cases top 6 million as leaders disagree on pandemic response

  • Latin American countries are bracing for difficult weeks ahead
  • Brazil is hotspot of South America’s outbreak with nearly 500,000 confirmed cases
BRASÍLIA: The number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped six million Sunday, with Brazil registering another record surge in daily infections as divisions deepened on how to deal with the pandemic.
Latin American countries are bracing for difficult weeks ahead as the disease spreads rapidly across the region, even as much of the world exits lockdowns that have wrecked economies and stripped millions of their jobs.
In Brazil — the hotspot of South America’s outbreak with nearly 500,000 confirmed cases, lagging only behind the United States — disagreement among leaders over lockdown measures has hampered efforts to slow the virus as the number of fatalities in the country nears 30,000.
President Jair Bolsonaro, who fears the economic fallout from stay-at-home measures will be worse than the virus, has berated governors and mayors for imposing what he calls “the tyranny of total quarantine.”
As the global death toll from the pandemic surpassed 368,000, US President Donald Trump’s decision to permanently cut funding to the World Health Organization has been broadly criticized.
The number of confirmed cases worldwide is more than six million, according to an AFP tally.
“Now is the time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions,” the European Union said in a statement, adding: “Actions that weaken international results must be avoided.”
Trump initially suspended funding to the WHO last month, accusing it of not doing enough to curb the early spread of the virus and being too lenient with China, where COVID-19 emerged late last year.
On Friday he moved to make that decision permanent in a major blow to the agency. The US is the WHO’s biggest contributor, supplying $400 million last year.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the “disappointing” decision was a setback for global health, while Chancellor Angela Merkel declined to attend an in-person G7 summit that Trump had suggested he would host.
As the virus progresses at different speeds around the globe, there has been pressure in many countries to lift crippling lockdowns, despite experts’ warnings of a possible second wave of infections.
In Britain, which is set to begin lifting its lockdown on Monday, senior advisers to the government warned that it was moving too quickly.
“COVID-19 spreading too fast to lift lockdown in England,” tweeted Jeremy Farrar, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.
With infection numbers falling in many of Europe’s most affected countries, the push to restart economies was gaining steam.
Across the Atlantic, the US capital Washington resumed outdoor dining, while on the West Coast, restaurants and hair salons in Los Angeles reopened.
New York City, the worst-hit American city with about 21,500 coronavirus deaths, is on track to begin reopening the week of June 8.
The overall US death toll has topped 103,000 out of more than 1.7 million cases of the virus.

