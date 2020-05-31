You are here

Lockdown reinstated at Lebanese town after new wave of COVID-19 cases

A five-day lockdown in the town will be enforced, according to the municipality. (File/AFP)
  • The decision comes as the local government detected infection clusters in the village
  • The country has been carrying out targeted testing campaigns, especially in areas conducive to the spread of COVID-19
DUBAI: Local authorities have reinstated a full lockdown in the village of Majdal Anjar in Bekaa, east Lebanon, after it recorded another wave of coronavirus infections, national newspaper the Daily Star reported.

A five-day lockdown in the town will be enforced, according to the municipality – all stores and institutions will be shut down during this period.

The decision comes as the local government detected infection clusters in the village – including 13 cases among Syrian refugees last week. The town went under lockdown last Friday when 32 people were found to have the virus.

The country has been carrying out targeted testing campaigns, especially in areas conducive to the spread of COVID-19.

Topics: Lebanon

Thousands of workers get new accommodation amid COVID-19 outbreak

Thousands of workers get new accommodation amid COVID-19 outbreak

  • Around 8,011 workers have so far been given new accommodation
DUBAI: Employers in Bahrain have provided new accommodation for workers to ease overcrowding in labor camps as the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency has reported.

The move comes as the country urged employers to ensure workers’ safety, especially in high-density accommodation.

Labor and Social Development Minister Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan said it was important for employers to adhere to preventive measures and commit to social distancing standards at work sites and labor camps.

He said around 8,011 workers have so far been given new accommodation.

A special committee was formed to monitor the cooperation of companies, Humaidan said, adding violators will be punished.

The minister said the private sector should implement working from home as much as possible, as long as it would not affect productivity levels.

Humaidan also said the ministry had ordered 1,055 work sites for regular sanitation, and had urged companies to ensure their workers are aware of ways to prevent the spread infectious and communicable diseases.

The ministry will distribute more than 400,000 booklets to 350,000 foreign workers in various languages as part of a national awareness campaign against the spread of COVID-19.

Topics: Bahrain Coronavirus

