Lockdown reinstated at Lebanese town after new wave of COVID-19 cases

DUBAI: Local authorities have reinstated a full lockdown in the village of Majdal Anjar in Bekaa, east Lebanon, after it recorded another wave of coronavirus infections, national newspaper the Daily Star reported.

A five-day lockdown in the town will be enforced, according to the municipality – all stores and institutions will be shut down during this period.

The decision comes as the local government detected infection clusters in the village – including 13 cases among Syrian refugees last week. The town went under lockdown last Friday when 32 people were found to have the virus.

The country has been carrying out targeted testing campaigns, especially in areas conducive to the spread of COVID-19.