Iran suggests up to 225 killed in November protests

Officials in Iran have yet to issue an overall death toll for the unrest. (File/AFP)
Updated 51 sec ago

  • Officials had repeatedly denied death tolls given by foreign media and human rights groups as “lies”
  • The minister said the petrol price hike had been “just an excuse” for creating chaos as foes had wanted a “civil war” in Iran
TEHRAN: Iran’s interior minister has suggested that up to 225 people were killed in November protests sparked by a petrol price hike, ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.
Officials in Iran have yet to issue an overall death toll for the unrest, while London-based human rights group Amnesty International has put the number at more than 300.
The protests erupted on November 15 in Tehran and rapidly spread to at least 40 cities and towns, with petrol pumps torched, police stations attacked and shops looted, before being put down by security forces amid a near-total Internet blackout.
Officials had repeatedly denied death tolls given by foreign media and human rights groups as “lies,” and passed responsibility of reporting on it between different state bodies.
“Sad things happened. About 40 or 45 people, meaning around 20 percent of those killed, were shot with non-standard issue weapons and martyred,” said Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.
“No armed confrontation with the people happened... but when they attack a police station, they have to be confronted,” ISNA quoted him as saying.
His breakdown indicated that, according to the government, between 200 and 225 people were killed in the violence.
According to Amnesty, at least 304 men, women and children were killed during the unrest.
Iran has  has singled out exiled royalists and the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK), an exiled former rebel group which it considers a “terrorist” cult.
The minister said the petrol price hike had been “just an excuse” for creating chaos as foes had wanted a “civil war” in Iran.
He also defended the Internet blackout, saying that the MEK, monarchists, and the Daesh group were “giving military training through the Internet.”

Egypt officials say 19 militants, 5 troops killed in Sinai

Egypt officials say 19 militants, 5 troops killed in Sinai

  • For years, Egypt has been fighting the Sinai affiliate of the Daesh extremist movement
EL-ARISH, Egypt: The Egyptian military said it has killed at least 19 militants in raids and airstrikes against an Islamic insurgency in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, in clashes that also left at least five casualties among its troops.
Col. Tamer el-Rifai said in his statement late Saturday that the raids and airstrikes took place last week in the towns of Bir Al-Abed, Rafah and Sheikh Zuweid. He said forces dismantled at least five explosive devices and destroyed two four-wheel drive vehicles and a storehouse.
The military statement did not specify the number of soldiers killed.
Other officials however said two officers, including a colonel and a lieutenant, and three conscript soldiers were killed when an explosive device hit their vehicle Saturday while taking part in a campaign against the militants in central Sinai.
The officials spoke in condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.
Other details about the incident could not be independently corroborated as Egyptian authorities heavily restrict access to that part of Sinai.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
For years, Egypt has been fighting the Sinai affiliate of the Daesh extremist movement and struggling to re-establish control over the restive border region.
The insurgency in Sinai intensified after the military’s 2013 ouster of Muhammed Morsi, a freely elected but divisive president. Morsi was toppled amid mass protests against him, a year after he took office.
Most extremist attacks have occurred in marginalized northern Sinai, but militants have also struck at police officers, troops and other high-profile targets in the mainland.

