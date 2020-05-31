You are here

  • Home
  • Defying lockdown, Londoners protest against George Floyd's death outside US embassy

Defying lockdown, Londoners protest against George Floyd's death outside US embassy

1 / 3
A demonstrator is removed by police officers from outside the US embassy after people marched there from Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (AP)
2 / 3
Police officers remove two protesters they handcuffed from outside the US embassy after people marched there from Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA. (AP)
3 / 3
Demonstrators hold up placards as they lean out of a car waiting at traffic lights up the road from the US embassy in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/486z7

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Defying lockdown, Londoners protest against George Floyd's death outside US embassy

  • A few hundred had earlier gathered in Trafalgar Square in the heart of London for a vigil that saw everyone kneel for nine minutes
  • UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called footage of the incident “very distressing”
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Hundreds of Londoners defied coronavirus restrictions and rallied outside the US embassy on Sunday in solidarity with protests raging across the United States over the death of an unarmed black man during an arrest.
The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has sparked five consecutive nights of often violent protests that resulted in National Guard troops patrolling majority US cities on Sunday.
The London protesters chanted “no justice, no peace” and held up “Black Lives Matter” signs outside the US embassy compound on the southern bank of the Thames River.
A few hundred had earlier gathered in Trafalgar Square in the heart of London for a vigil that saw everyone kneel for nine minutes — the amount of time the policeman kneeled on Floyd’s neck.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called footage of the incident “very distressing.”
But he refrained from commenting on US President Donald Trump’s explosive tweets and controversial public statements about the protests.
“I’ve long kept to the self-imposed guidance not to comment on what President Trump says,” Raab told the BBC.
Authorities will officially allow groups of up to six to gather in England — and up to eight in Scotland — starting on Monday as more than two months of restrictions begin to ease.

Topics: George Floyd US London

Related

Special
World
Minneapolis braces for more violence after police killing of African-American George Floyd
World
National Guard summoned to aid US cities amid violence after George Floyd’s death

India expels Pakistan embassy officials for alleged spying

Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
AFP

India expels Pakistan embassy officials for alleged spying

  • The pair had to leave the country "within 24 hours" and Pakistan's Charge de Affaires was issued with a "strong protest"
  • India and Pakistan have fought three wars against each other since independence, including two over Kashmir
Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: Two officials at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were being expelled for "indulging in espionage activities", India's foreign ministry said late Sunday, allegations that its nuclear-armed rival called "baseless".
Tensions are already heightened between the neighbouring foes over the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which was split between them in 1947 when they gained independence from Britain.
"The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission," the ministry said in a statement.
The pair had to leave the country "within 24 hours" and Pakistan's charge d'affaires was issued with a "strong protest" over their alleged activities, the ministry said.
Pakistan's foreign ministry said it "strongly rejects the baseless Indian allegations" and called it a "clear violation of the Vienna Convention... especially in an already vitiated atmosphere".
Kashmir has become a bigger source of tension in the relations between the regional powers after New Delhi last year scrapped the restive Muslim-majority region's semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew to quell unrest.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars against each other since independence, including two over Kashmir, where they have rival claims.
There has also been numerous flare-ups between the two foes, including in February 2019 when they conducted tit-for-tat air strikes.
Rebel groups in Indian-administered Kashmir have battled for decades for the region's independence or its merger with Pakistan, and enjoy broad popular support.
The fighting has left tens of thousands dead, mostly civilians, since 1989.
India has more than 500,000 troops stationed in Kashmir.
The expulsions came after a German court in early May said an Indian national will stand trial there in August accused of spying on Sikh and Kashmiri communities for New Delhi's secret service.
India is also experiencing increased friction with its other neighbours China and Nepal.
India has several disputes with regional superpower China along their 3,500-kilometre (2,175-mile) border.
Hundreds of Indian and Chinese troops are currently involved in the latest face-off concentrated in India's Ladakh region just opposite Tibet.
New Delhi has turned down US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate that dispute.
The Nepalese government in mid-May drew up a new political map that includes strategically important territory it disputes with India.
The new map followed protests in Nepal after its bigger neighbour inaugurated an 80-kilometre road in Uttarakhand state leading up to a disputed pass.

Topics: India Pakistan

Related

Special
World
India releases ‘Pakistani spy’ pigeon

Latest updates

Defying lockdown, Londoners protest against George Floyd's death outside US embassy
India expels Pakistan embassy officials for alleged spying
How Saudi Arabia’s air transport can overcome the coronavirus setback
Abu Dhabi bans travel in, out and within emirate to limit coronavirus spread
Rocket men: Star Steve Carrell and creator Greg Daniels talk ‘Space Force’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.