UK plant nears full switch away from coal

From being one of the worst polluters in the country, Drax has pivoted to an ambitious policy to reduce carbon emissions. (AFP/File)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

  • The Drax operation, providing 4 million households with electricity, sees CO2 emitted from burnt wood captured by newly planted trees
LONDON: As the coronavirus pandemic undermines the production of cleaner renewable fuels, the UK’s biggest electricity plant is close to using only biomass following a bumpy transition away from coal.

Situated in Yorkshire, northern England, the Drax Group power plant will complete its switch next year after embarking on a journey almost a decade ago to use organic matter alongside the fossil fuel to slash carbon emissions.

But the company’s method of capturing CO2 continues to raise concerns even as biomass has become Britain’s second largest renewable energy behind wind power, with only a handful of coal-run plants remaining in the UK. The Drax operation, providing 4 million households with electricity, sees CO2 emitted from burnt wood captured by newly planted trees.

Drax adds that the switch, in line with UK government policy to ban the use of coal by 2025, allows it to keep the plant running and maintain 900 jobs.

“More than 10 years ago, Drax was looking at its future ... and the UK, at the same time, was looking about how it could deliver its climate change objectives,” recalls Drax CEO Will Gardiner.

“And those two things came together in a very auspicious way so that there was a good recognition in the UK that biomass was a very good alternative ... to increase renewable power,” he told AFP in an interview. But the use of biomass to generate electricity is not without controversy.

In 2018, a total of 800 scientists wrote to the European Parliament calling for such biomass to be limited to wood residues, including cut branches, to limit deforestation. But even with such a move, gains to the environment can be trimmed by sourcing wood from afar. “Once you move from local usage ... to extracting trees from distant countries and shipping them to a factory, you are adding quite a significant amount of additional CO2 to the atmosphere,” noted Michael Norton, environment program director at European Academies Science Advisory Council (EASAC).

Norton added that it “takes anything from several decades to centuries to recover through the growth” of new trees.

The Drax plant imports from North America 80 percent of the wood that it burns, although Gardiner stresses that the company uses branches that otherwise would “rot in the fields and emit CO2.”

The International Energy Agency last week said in a joint report that “COVID-19 is intensifying the urgent need to expand sustainable energy solutions worldwide” — a timely boost for companies like Drax amid ongoing criticism regarding their net contribution in helping to tackle climate change.

“The growth of electricity generation from renewables appears to have slowed down as a result of the pandemic, according to the available data,” said the report, written also by the World Health Organization.

“But they so far appear to be holding up much better than other major fuels such as coal and natural gas,” it added.

Gardiner told AFP that he “doesn’t think there will be any coal or natural gas in our system in 2050.”

He added: “In the UK, I think wind power in 2050 probably will be 80 percent of the energy mix.

“At the same time, you always need something else in addition to wind power to provide for flexibility and for system support,” he said, noting that “biomass can do that.”

Topics: Drax Group power plant United Kingdom coal

Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

European trade chief Phil Hogan mulls bid for WTO top job

  • The new chief will also have to push forward talks to limit overfishing and set new rules on e-commerce
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: European trade commissioner Phil Hogan is considering putting his name forward as a candidate to be the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, his spokesman said on Sunday.

The WTO post will become vacant at the end of August after incumbent Roberto Azevedo said he would step down a year early.

The next director-general will be faced with intensifying US-China tensions and rising protectionism, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new chief will also have to push forward talks to limit overfishing and set new rules on e-commerce.

Hogan, an Irishman, has been a European commissioner since 2014, initially responsible for agriculture and since late 2019 for trade.

He told the European Parliament on Thursday that it would be “wonderful” if a European became the next head of the Geneva-based trade body.

Two other potential European candidates are Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya and Dutch Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag.

The issue could become a central topic of a meeting of EU ministers responsible for trade provisionally set for June 9. Europe could then put forward a single candidate.

WTO members can nominate their own nationals as candidates from June 8 to July 8.

With three of the previous six directors-general from Europe and the others from Thailand, Brazil and New Zealand, there is some pressure to choose a leader from Africa, with four names from the continent being cited.

Some in Europe though say that there is an unwritten rule at the WTO that the director-general post should alternate between the developed and developing world. Azevedo is Brazilian.

There is also a general consensus that the body itself needs reform, with critics saying it must take into account the rise of China and state-owned enterprises.

“He’s a strong supporter of a reform agenda for the WTO,” Hogan’s spokesman said.

Topics: Phil Hogan World Trade Organization

