You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan delegates head online for crucial talks

Afghan delegates head online for crucial talks

Afghan municipality workers after bomb explosion on a road that targeted a bus carrying local TV station employees in Kabul on Saturday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4zkbu

Updated 26 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan delegates head online for crucial talks

  • Peace hopes rest on virtual forum with Taliban amid virus threat
Updated 26 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan government and Taliban delegates are expected to begin online talks in mid-June in a bid to end a decades-old conflict in the country, officials told Arab News on Sunday.

While past meetings have been held in person, the latest round of negotiations will take place online because of the threat of coronavirus in the war-ravaged country.

“We see no challenges, the atmosphere and preparations are all set for the talks,” Feraidoon Khawzoon, a spokesman for Abdullah Abdullah, newly appointed chief of the High Council for National Reconciliation, told Arab News.

Negotiations could begin in “the next 10 or 15 days,” he said.

“The announcement of a cease-fire, a reduction in violence and the exchange of prisoners were all requirements for the start of the talks, and we have had progress on them recently,” Khawzoon said.

On Wednesday the Afghan government released a list of 20 delegates due to hold peace talks with the Taliban.

The team will be led by Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, a former spy chief who has held indirect negotiations with the militants in the past outside Afghanistan, he added.

In the lead-up to the talks, President Ashraf Ghani’s government will release 3,000 more Taliban prisoners, an official close to the Afghan leader told Arab News on condition of anonymity.

More than 2,000 Taliban inmates have already been freed as part of a historic peace deal in February.

In return, the Taliban released hundreds of government troops and, in a surprise move, announced a three-day cease-fire last week for Eid Al-Fitr.

The peace moves follow a buildup in fighting between the two sides despite the pandemic. Taliban attacks killed at least 146 people and injured 430 during Ramadan. 

Fears had been growing that the peace deal signed on Feb. 29 between the Taliban and the US would collapse.

The joint cease-fire followed talks in Qatar last week between the Taliban and Zalmay Khalilzad, US special representative for Afghanistan.

Khalilzad later traveled to Kabul for meetings with Afghan political leaders over a reduction in violence and an exchange of prisoners. 

“We welcome the Taliban’s decision to observe a cease-fire during Eid, as well as the Afghan government reciprocating and announcing its own,” Khalilzad said last Sunday.

Increasing Taliban attacks on government troops, and political infighting between Ghani and Abdullah over who would assume office as president, have delayed the talks.

After Washington failed to reconcile Ghani and Abdullah, both leaders agreed two weeks ago to share power, with Ghani leading the country for another five years and Abdullah appointed as chief of the peace talks.

Khalilzad described the cease-fire agreement as a “momentous opportunity that should not be missed,” and pressed both sides to agree on a new date to start negotiations.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also urged the two sides to start peace talks, with the release of prisoners as a first step. 

Pompeo said that he expected the Taliban “to adhere to their commitment not to allow released prisoners to return to the battlefield.”

Ghani said the release of Taliban inmates would be “expedited” and that his government’s negotiating team was ready to begin talks “as soon as possible.”

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, could not be reached for comment on the Taliban’s stance.

In the past, the group has insisted it will take part in talks with Kabul only after all 5,000 Taliban prisoners are freed.

Experts hope the latest developments are a step in the right direction.

“The Taliban do not seem to have any reservations about the structure of the government team, so the hope is high that the talks will take place by June 15,” Wahidullah Ghazikhail, an analyst, told Arab News.

“Some of Taliban’s field commanders seem to be divided on the talks, hoping to capture power again after the departure of US forces (by next spring), while the political leaders are pushing for a political settlement,” he said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

World
Afghanistan to free 900 more Taliban prisoners
World
Afghan head of peace talks says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Philippines relaxes anti-virus measures as government looks to reboot economy

Updated 4 min 38 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines relaxes anti-virus measures as government looks to reboot economy

  • Capital has been under quarantine since March 15
Updated 4 min 38 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines will relax coronavirus restrictions in the capital from Monday, as the government scrambles for ways to reboot the country’s crisis-hit economy.

Metro Manila has been under quarantine since March 15, making it one of the longest lockdowns in the world, resulting in millions of Filipinos losing their jobs after businesses were forced to shut down or lay off their employees.

President Rodrigo Duterte said last week that the National Capital Region would be placed under general community quarantine from Monday, thereby allowing more industries to reopen.

“Tomorrow, June 1, the country will shift to GCQ/MGCQ (general or modified community quarantine),” said presidential spokesman Harry Roque. “As more sectors and industries begin to operate, let us continue cooperating with authorities in enforcing quarantine protocols.”

Metro Manila’s GCQ status means modified checkpoints will be implemented to prevent heavy traffic. Quarantine passes will no longer be a requirement for residents leaving their houses, but people aged 60 and above and those 21 and below, those with immunodeficiencies, as well as pregnant women, will be required to stay home.

Curfew hours will be maintained, however, and a travel pass is required for journeying to other provinces. Traveling for leisure is still prohibited.

Public transport will be allowed with limited capacity, but bus and jeepney operations remain suspended. Trains will be allowed to operate as will shuttle services from private companies, transport network vehicle services and point-to-point buses.

Contactless cashless payments and the use of thermal scanners will be brought in for public transport, and there will also be disinfection of high-touch surfaces in vehicles and the availability of sanitizers for passengers.

Davao City, on the southern island of Mindanao, has also been placed under GCQ and so have other areas. The rest of the country will be under MGCQ.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has defined GCQ as the implementation of temporary measures limiting movement and transport, regulation of operating industries, and the presence of uniformed personnel to enforce community quarantine protocols.

Manila International Airport Authority has expressed its readiness to resume domestic flights, as carriers announced they were restarting operations on Monday.

The Civil Aeronautics Board, however, told airlines to cancel their flights on June 1 and to stop selling tickets for that date because the task force had yet to approve the routes for domestic services.

The Bureau of Immigration said it would continue to implement international flight travel restrictions, meaning that most flights remain suspended.

But many people have voiced their concerns on social media about the easing of restrictions, asking if the country is ready for GCQ and pointing to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country despite Metro Manila’s lengthy lockdown. 

As of Saturday the Philippines had recorded 17,224 COVID-19 cases, with 3,808 recoveries and 950 deaths.

The presidential palace has reminded people to continue observing quarantine protocols such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, staying at home, and avoiding crowded places.

Topics: Philippines Coronaviirus

Related

Special
World
Philippines cracks down on clandestine COVID-19 clinics
World
Philippines confirms 539 new coronavirus cases, largest single-day increase

Latest updates

Afghan delegates head online for crucial talks
Philippines relaxes anti-virus measures as government looks to reboot economy
Chaos in US as violence spreads
Interior minister presides over virtual meeting with senior ministry officials
Life getting back to normal as restaurants, coffee shops reopen across KSA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.