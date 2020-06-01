Louvre Abu Dhabi releases sci-fi podcast featuring 7 international celebrities

DUBAI: On Sunday, Louvre Abu Dhabi has released a 20-minute cinematic podcast, “We Are Not Alone,” that reinterprets the museum's architecture through a futuristic story narrated by seven international celebrities.

Available in six different languages, the new podcast is narrated in the voices of Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi in Arabic, American actor Willem Dafoe in English, French actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg in French and English, Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu in Mandarin, Russian DJ and singer Nina Kraviz in Russian and filmmaker and playwright Wim Wenders in German.

“Louvre Abu Dhabi tells the story of art history throughout the ages,” said Manuel Rabate, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi in a statement. “As we always look for new ways to experiment and innovate, we continue to explore new narratives inspired by our architecture and collection. ‘We Are Not Alone’ is yet another example of our innovative approach to sharing stories of cultural connections,” he added.

The new podcast is composed and produced by Soundwalk Collective, an experimental group of artists and musicians. It is a part of the UAE museum’s extensive digital offering, which includes free access to content through virtual tours, video, audio and downloadable activities.