Louvre Abu Dhabi releases sci-fi podcast featuring 7 international celebrities

Louvre Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Louvre Abu Dhabi releases sci-fi podcast featuring 7 international celebrities

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: On Sunday, Louvre Abu Dhabi  has released a 20-minute cinematic podcast, “We Are Not Alone,” that reinterprets the museum's architecture through a futuristic story narrated by seven international celebrities.

Available in six different languages, the new podcast is narrated in the voices of Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi in Arabic, American actor Willem Dafoe in English, French actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg in French and English, Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu in Mandarin, Russian DJ and singer Nina Kraviz in Russian and filmmaker and playwright Wim Wenders in German.

“Louvre Abu Dhabi tells the story of art history throughout the ages,” said Manuel Rabate, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi in a statement. “As we always look for new ways to experiment and innovate, we continue to explore new narratives inspired by our architecture and collection. ‘We Are Not Alone’ is yet another example of our innovative approach to sharing stories of cultural connections,” he added.

The new podcast is composed and produced by Soundwalk Collective, an experimental group of artists and musicians. It is a part of the UAE museum’s extensive digital offering, which includes free access to content through virtual tours, video, audio and downloadable activities.

This is the Palestinian artist behind the powerful portraits you've been seeing all over Instagram

Updated 47 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

This is the Palestinian artist behind the powerful portraits you’ve been seeing all over Instagram

Updated 47 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: On February 23, a black American man named Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while on a run in his Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood. The unarmed 25-year-old was reportedly killed by  a former police officer and his son. 

Upon hearing about Arbery’s tragic death, 33-year-old freelance artist Shirien Darma sought to honor Arbery and show solidarity with the black community through her art. “I was afraid that people would only see the video and remember his soul being taken away from him,” the artist told Elle.com. “I wanted to not only have the art for myself to process, but also in the hopes that other people that are facing similar things can identify with it and help them process, too.”

The Palestinian-American artist went on to create a portrait of the deceased man against a moss green and floral backdrop with the words “Justice for Ahmaud” written above his head. The digital illustration, which she posted on social media, has garnered almost 400,000 likes since its time of posting, and has been widely shared on the platform.

Yesterday, in yet another act of anti-black police violence causing mass outrage, George Floyd yelled “I can’t breathe” and pleaded for his life as a white Minneapolis police officer violently pinned him down with his knee on his neck. George died after. He was murdered in broad daylight. His death is reminiscent of the death of Eric Garner. Even with a crowd yelling at him to stop and while folks filmed the murder, the cop did it anyway, showing the massive injustice, zero accountability and white supremacy embedded in the “criminal justice” system. Heartbroken, angry and disgusted. This must end. Much love and solidarity to Black communities grieving another beautiful life lost. May George Floyd Rest in Power. Text ‘Floyd’ to 55156 to demand the officers be charged with murder. You can also call Mayor Jacob Frey at (612)-673-2100, DA Mike Freeman at (612)-348-5550 and demand justice. #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #icantbreathe #justiceforgeorgefloyd

In the following weeks, she made similar digital portraits after the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, who were also killed at the hands of the police. Her illustration of Floyd was re-posted by several celebrities, including French-Tunisian model and singer Sonia Ben Ammar.

As the daughter of Palestinian Muslim immigrants, Damra is highly conscious of the issues of racism and oppression, so she makes sure to use her art as a tool to raise awareness. Damra’s Instagram account features art in support a variety of causes including Indigenous Peoples' Day, International Women's Day and coronavirus frontline workers.

Our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, physician assistants, patient care techs and others who work in medicine are being stretched beyond the limit during this COVID-19 pandemic. They are working with limited masks, gloves, ventilators, test kits and hospital beds. They are on the front lines, putting their lives at risk to save ours. It’s our duty to care for them. The best and most effective way to do this is to stay quarantined and slow the spread of coronavirus so they can be able to take care of the sick and also take time to take care of themselves. Please stay home. Advocate for them to get their needs met. Sending prayers and good vibes to our homies on the frontlines defending us from collapse

