Lebanon earmarks June 21 to reopen airport if coronavirus decline remains stable

An employee of a private company sprays the interior of the Lebanese capital Beirut's Rafiq Hariri international airport with disinfectant, to limit the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, on March 18, 2020. (FIle/AFP)
  • The capital’s Rafik Hariri International Airport banned all commercial and private flights on March 18
DUBAI: Lebanon plans to reopen its airport to the public on June 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to local media reports citing the Public Works Minister Michel Najjar.
“The airport will not open on June 8 but it is expected [to open] starting June 21,” Najjar said.
The statement was made after the Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan said the reopening of the airport can happen if the country witnesses a two-week stable decline of coronavirus cases.
“As long as the world is suffering from an international pandemic, the airport needs special arrangements regarding its reopening, mainly related to the number of infections that will come through,” he said.
The capital’s Rafik Hariri International Airport banned all commercial and private flights on March 18 to help contain the coronavirus spread in the country.

Dubai clarifies rules on wearing face masks in public

Updated 01 June 2020
Arab News

Dubai clarifies rules on wearing face masks in public

  • The clarification comes as Dubai eases public mobility restrictions and allowing businesses to resume operation
Updated 01 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Children under the age of the six, the disabled, and those who have respiratory problems are exempt from wearing face masks in public areas, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has clarified.

The new guidelines come as Dubai returns to normal life – easing public mobility restrictions and allowing businesses to resume operation.

People are allowed to temporarily remove their masks if they are driving alone or with family members, according to the new guideline, adding those who are eating or drinking, and engaging in exercise or medical treatments are also permitted to remove their masks.

